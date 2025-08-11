Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Colton J. Garber and Heather A. Taylor, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark G. Christensen, of Spokane, and Faith E. Montes, of College Place, Wash.

Jeremy S. Payne and Alexzandra H. Stickney, both of Spokane Valley.

Kirsten E. Kinney and Ashley F. Eigenman, both of Spokane.

James D. Robinett and Abbie R. Pauletto, both of Spokane.

Nathan J. Owens and Hailey M. Wentz, both of Spokane.

Bryan U. Miramontes Rosales and Breckon M. Lawlar, both of Spokane.

Huntere L. Madison and Danielle M. Hoblin, both of Cheney.

Trevor A. Bigelow and Kyra T. Matheson, both of Spokane.

Curtis M. Lewis and Mary K. Nelson, both of Deer Park.

Caleb A. Shawen, of Colbert, and Katherine A. Musa, of Spokane.

Max E. Labarre and Emma K. Guin, both of Spokane.

Dylan R. Schanz and Danika M. Morrison, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Terry Lafountain v. John C. Whitting, et al., medical malpractice.

Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Co. v. Superior Home Builders Inc., money claimed owed.

Syringa Property Management Inc. v. Shawn Anderson, et al., restitution of premises.

Martin Holda v. John Koop, Mary A. Koop and Deborah D. Edwards, complaint for personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Prochnow, Sandi G. and Luke S.

Guilford, Brandon S. and Jessica L.

Chambliss, Michael J. and McKenzy R.

Yeager, Kylee S. and Logan M.

Neal, Taylor C. and Curns, Timothy K.

Wolter, Kerry and Kevin M.

Guscott, Daniel J. and Lambe, Dawn A.

Nielsen, Renee J. and Steven R.

Vann-Rice, Brianna A. and Rice, Jaden K. L.

March, Emma C. and John H.

Rose, Dean A. and Jessica

McGhee, William J. and Milo N.

Criminal sentencings

Juge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Dorian M. James, 37; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Courtney A. Bond, 33; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license.

Robert W. Burgess, 33; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, third-degree theft.

Ryan R. Drury, 45; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cole M. Feh-Haber, 29; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Jeremy A. Gonzalez, 28; $1,670.50 fine, 45 days in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kyle D. Billings, 58; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Roland P. Chodorowski, 41; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Clydell J. Coleman, Jr., 36; eight hours of community service, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ryan N. Pendleton, 30; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dean M. Rooks, Jr., 34; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, third-degree theft.

Garrett W. Rubendall, 39; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Eyob S. Tegneh, 29; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.