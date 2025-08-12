Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Noah M. Graves and Odalis C. Guerrero Hernandez, both of Spokane.

Nicholas R. Weber and Katia D. Salas, both of Cheney.

Tyson D. Siddoway and Taylor M. Dixon, both of Post Falls.

Malachi J. Moore and Molly B. Hanson, both of Spokane.

Hunter W. Powell and Kaylie E. Darrar McGregor, both of Hauser.

Stanley H. La Motte and Harriet A. Brooks, both of Mead.

Jacob S. Palmer and Ambrosia L. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Christopher G. Kalin and Brooke W. Cannon, both of Spokane.

Connor N. Chambers and Lauren T. Pride, both of Spokane.

Conor T. McCanna, of Creston, Wash., and Mpanga M. Mumba, of Spokane.

Jacob A. Blair and Alison A. Stone, both of Colbert.

Meagan M. Biesecker and Emily C. Roesli, both of Spokane.

Kenneth F. Decataldo and Alexandra L. Gruber, both of Spokane.

Jordan D. Fugitt and Audrey E. Danielson, both of Scottsdale.

Bransen D. Raab and Emmaline M. Hill, both of Spokane Valley.

Garrett A. VanHalderen and Emerald R. Dumas, both of Spokane.

Colin T. Staudinger and Shylah R. Richardson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mackenzie Slye LLC v. Dora Slater, et al., restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Syke Askay, et al., restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Janice Lawrence, restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Dylan W. Peterson, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Telena Sankovic, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Brittney Braswell, restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Kathleen Fowler, restitution of premises.

Iron Bridge QOZB LLC v. Jeremiah M. Williams, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Ashleigh Fleck, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Maliyah L. Williams, restitution of premises.

2712 Sharp LLC v. Annabell M. Church, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Elika S. Omeli, restitution of premises.

Stanley J. Jochim v. Andrew S. Kilpatrick, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Joel L. Malolo, et al., restitution of premises.

Horizon Development Group LLC v. Tyler L. Oles, restitution of premises.

Eday Enterprises LLC v. Jack Covey, restitution of premises.

Eday Enterprises LLC v. Leland Guthrie, restitution of premises.

Shalena Kieffer v. Cassandra Holder and Alaena Cavin, complaint.

American Builders and Contractors Supply Co. Inc. v. Patriot Exteriors LLC, Joshua D. Henderson and Western Surety Co., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gray, Adam J. and Gleason-Foster, Serena M.

Young, Harmony and Goertz, Steven

Bennett, Susanna M. and John T.

Hafner, Matthew W. and Kay, Jody

Lane, Kathryn and Countryman, Dale

Orta Carranza, Stephanie and Jollie, Andrew W.

Torrey, Kenneth D. and Mary S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Allen W. Frantz, 41; 79 days in jail with credit given for 79 days served, after pleading guilty to eluding a police vehicle and criminal mischief.

Lawrence T. Brown, 24; $15 restitution, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Adrian Rexus, 37; $929.52 restitution, 26 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Ryan D. Howard, 37; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after being found guilty of making a false statement to a public servant and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Tevin T. Sharkey, 33; 87 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree child molestation.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jager J. Fox, 32; 20 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted domestic assault and third-degree child molestation.

Bryce A. Fuller, 36; $184 restitution, 13.5 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic cyber harassment, two counts of second-degree extortion and two counts of cyber harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Anthony R. Blackburn, 33; 15 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Elijah C. Butcher, 22; seven days in jail, vehicular interference and making a false statement to a public servant.

Leslie R. Davis, 43; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Cole M. D. Fehl-Haber, 29; five days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Christopher D. Flatt, 22; one day in jail, harassment.

Allen W. Frantz, 41; 90 days in jail, resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jered R. Fullen, 44; 42 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Tamara A. Murray, 53; $500 fine, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Devron M. Parrish, 38; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Jacklynn L. Peterson, 29; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Anthony R. Ravenscroft, 26; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Terrance C. L. Winfrey, 30 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Alisaundra S. Lambert, 29; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Carrie A. Lewis, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jason L. Pinheiro, 49; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristi L. Tooley, 36; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Quintin J. Wright, 27; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Caela R. Wood, 39; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, third-degree theft and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Ronny Horiuchi, 34; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Derrick M. Trotchie, 44; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Jaylynn J. Hofer, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Shauna M. Hurn, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Kimberly J. Klassen, 31; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Victor Mendoza, Jr., 42; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Dennis M. Miezejeski, 71; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Mehran Mohammadi, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Shayla L. M. Gray, 22; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lucky J. Guzman, Jr., 42; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, possession of a controlled substance.