Four-star small forward Cameron Holmes schedules recruiting visit to Gonzaga

Another high-profile prospect from the 2026 recruiting class will travel to the Inland Northwest this fall for an official visit to Gonzaga.

Cameron Holmes, a small forward who’s widely considered one of the top 30 prospects in the class of ’26, will take six official visits over the next four months, including a trip to Gonzaga on Nov. 7.

Holmes’ Gonzaga visit will line up with a nonconference game against Oklahoma, another school the Millennium High School (Arizona) standout is considering in his recruitment. The Zags and Sooners are playing Nov. 8 at the Arena.

In addition to Gonzaga, Holmes is also scheduled for recruiting visits to Illinois (Sept. 12), North Carolina (Sept. 19), Oklahoma (Oct. 3), Texas (Oct. 31) and Arizona (Dec. 5).

All six schools have already offered the wing, along with Arizona State, Dayton, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Oregon, TCU and Washington State, among others.

Holmes is the younger brother of former Dayton star DaRon Holmes, who was taken by the Denver Nuggets with the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The younger Holmes is considered the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, the No. 9 small forward and No. 4 recruit in the state of Arizona.

The next three months project to be busy for Gonzaga from a recruiting standpoint. Holmes became the fifth known high school player to schedule an official visit to GU, joining four-star power forward Ethan Harris (Aug. 29), four-star combo guard JRob Croy (Sept. 12), four-star center Sam Funches (Oct. 3) and four-star small forward Herly Brutus (Oct. 3). Two five-star prospects, Baba Oladotun and Tyran Stokes, have suggested they intend to visit Gonzaga, though neither has revealed an official date at this point.