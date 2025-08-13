Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew A. Grozdanich and Alisia M. Sandstrom, both of Greenacres.

Anthony P. Liotino and Michelle R. Loeffler, both of Spokane.

Austin N. Bush and Alexa M. Calkins, both of Spokane.

Vyeneamin Rybin, of Evans, Wash., and Liya Markevich, of Post Falls.

Roman A. Semivrazhnov and Natalie E. Rudnev, both of Liberty Lake.

Richard R. Sullivan-Hurt and Sierra R. Bates, both of Spokane.

Richard A. Haney and Sunshine A. Harris, both of Spokane Valley.

Arren M. Williams and Tiffany B. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Nikolas M. Shover and Claire C. Perry, both of Spokane.

Michael V. Schauer and Hannah G. Herington, both of Fitchburg, Wis.

Alexis R. Garcia and Amber L. Elberling, both of Spokane.

Benjamin J. Branson and Meghan N. Fellows, both of Spokane.

Michael T. Anderson, of Nine Mile Falls, and Robin L. McNamara, of Santee, Calif.

Jordan L. Dorning and Taylor A. Bartholomew, both of Spokane Valley.

Benaiah J. Byrum, of Post Falls, and Julia C. Allen, of Coeur d’Alene.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lakeview Load Servicing LLC v. Christian J. Bolter, et al., foreclosure.

David Keene, et al. v. Valeriy Aleshkin, et al., seeking quiet title.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Thomas Peterson, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Elizabeth Langidrik, et al., restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Navdeep S. Dhaliwal, et al., restitution of premises.

Bruce Bjelland v. Linda Wagnon, et al., restitution of premises.

Ted Hanson and Heidi Hanson v. American Family Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Kaitlynne Hargreaves v. Watson Management Co., complaint for damages.

Mid-Century Insurance Co. v. Baker Construction and Development Inc., complaint for property damage.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gilbertz, Peter J. and Terri J.

Pace-Fedderson, Samantha J. M. and Fedderson, Andrew J.

Qin, Yuling and Liu, Yusong

Monteiro, Amanda J. and Marcos P.

Ficklin, Kristin L. and Willey, Michael

Artz, Randy L. and Sheena M.

Nielsen, Elizabeth and Sherwood, Molly M.

Gillam, Sarah M. and Cooper, Rhys C.

Kaufman, Emily A. S. and Phillip M.

MacKay, Alyssa G. and Shaun M.

Hays, Austin E. and Speer, Megan A.

Legal separations granted

Kover, Kathryn R. and Michael D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Keena Scrivner, 39; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.

Joseph E. L. Boles, 51; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Gary Angell, 30; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking vehicle without permission and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Ryan Patterson, also known as Ryan L. Patterson, 44; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Igor S. Kochergin, 37; two days in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Matthew J. Trammell-Jacobs, 34; 22 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while intoxicated.

Thomas A. Labelle, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of unlawful display of a weapon.

James R. Bucy, also known as James Bucy, 28; five months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree child assault.

Devin K. Robinson, 22; $1,110.13 restitution, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daniel J. Bernard, 30; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, protection order violation.

Jason A. Fox Coppola, 44; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Kayla R. Crawshaw, 27; 18 days in jail, protection order violation.

Raymond L. Ellison, 43; 32 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Lucas B. Haver, 37; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Scott D. Childs, 39; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Alexis L. Fletcher, 24; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, reckless driving amended to first-degree negligent driving and driving while intoxicated.

Pavel S. Aleksandrov, 41; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Tyson J. Bradford, 21; 16 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Preston J. Coleman, 30; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Clement M. Cordova, 45; 60 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, first-degree negligent driving.

Brian T. Boltz, 33; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree criminal trespassing.

McKinley M. Culkin, 28; three days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Patrick K. Sater, 70; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Logan G. Smith, 18; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated as a minor.

Sterling R. Spencer, 39; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Kelly A. Thomas, 38; $1,990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jacob L. Walter, 36; $250 fine, 12 months in jail, driving while intoxicated amended first-degree negligent driving.

Gregory Chimndozi, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Carri A. Phelps, 55; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Caden M. Roberts, 22; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kelly W. Kime, 61; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Annaiece M. Horvath, 53; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, reckless endangerment.

Kaylei E. Knudson, 25; 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.