Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jackson M. Munns and Melanie M. Clure, both of Spokane.

Dominik A. Dotts and Tatyana N. Hunt, both of Spokane.

Matthew L. Hauer and Autumn R. Mackert, both of Deer Park.

Hayden A. Love and Jessica A. Khosravi, both of Spokane.

Walter E. Roberts and Kayla G. Bedard, both of Spokane.

Jordan T. Middleton and Keeona N. Brigman, both of Spokane.

Michael D. Self and Nicole J. Digiorgio, both of Spokane Valley.

Stephen D. Dalke and Emerson N. Owens, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Oleksandr Zhadan, of Cheney, and Karina I. Cheremnykh, of Evans, Wash.

Michael J. Johnson and Ayumi Stuivenga, both of Spokane.

Eric Masibo and Marie G. Musabyimana, both of Spokane.

Emmanuel I. Peters and Chandra J. L. Hoyt, both of Colbert.

Manfred W. O’Brien and Kaitlyn L. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Chase W. Malone and Lacey E. Hanlan, both of Spokane.

Joseph A. Mansfield and Kylee B. Martin, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Capital One NA v. Michelle A. Jansen, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Gerald M. Browder, Jr., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jeffrey Allen, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Carlos J. Croswhite, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Ryun Arbogast, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Salicia R. Deherrera, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Thomas A. Duncan, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Katelyn N. Clark, money claimed owed.

North Five Mile LLC v. Jack Eichholz, restitution of premises.

Cari Williams, et al. v. MultiCare Health System, et al., medical malpractice.

Taylor Faherty v. Lynn Faherty, et al., seeking quiet title.

Neil Ainsworth, et al. v. Christine Boschma, complaint for damages.

Jack Villas LLC v. Kayla Mooney, restitution of premises.

Jarek Niczyporuk, et al. v. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, seeking quiet title.

Mariela Miotto v. Olaf Hansen, complaint for legal malpractice.

Tracey Lavoy v. Damien Ramirez, Damien Ramirez Financial Services LLC and Country Casualty Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Angela Fortensky v. Mirna Garay, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McDonald, Debbie and James

Roberts, Bridget and Charles

Tomimatsu, Carey L. and Kevin J.

Falkner, Sandra E. and Byron G.

Krahn, Benjamin C. and Denise N.

Williams, Shawn S. and Sandra A.

Zerck, Nikki L. and Evich, Christian J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jamze West, 35; 38 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission, second-degree burglary and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Sarah L. Christenson, also known as Sarah Marisch, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Justin Tolliver, 22; 19 months in prison, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and first-degree theft.

Brian Lewis, 43; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

McDonald M. Brown, 23; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Ashley A. Mahome, 34; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jameel R. O. Fletcher, 32; $15 restitution, 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after being found guilty of order violation and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Donald E. Tibbitts, 58; 80 days in jail with credit given for 80 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and money laundering.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Mark Turovskiy, 27; 22 months in prison, after being found guilty of vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, residential burglary and third-degree theft.

Mikeal Pagh, 32; 83 days in jail with credit given for 83 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree organized retail theft.

Isaiah T. Oliver, 24; nine months in jail with credit given for 190 days served, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness.

Ronald Fowler, 37; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Erickson Hartman, 30; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael Wilson, 37; 12 months in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing, after pleading guilty to harassment, second-degree burglary and indecent exposure.

David N. Rigas, 58; $500 fine, 12 months in jail with credit given for 178 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Nicholas S. Taylor, 44; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary, third-degree domestic assault and unlawful domestic imprisonment.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Brian E. Campbell, 32; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and unlawful domestic imprisonment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jose J. Medina, 31; five days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tanya J. Ross, 51; three days in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Austin W. Spradley, 33; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jesse L. Walking Eagle, 30; 220 days in jail, third-degree theft and protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Dylan W. Beery, 31; 10 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Jeremy L. Bettinson, 42; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Justin J. Fisher, 35; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Marty D. Hafer, 57; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Xavier R. Moore-Davis, 24; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.