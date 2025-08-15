Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dylan K. Tobert-O’Connell and Rebecca A. Barks, both of Spokane.

Ryan W. Perkins, of Spokane, and Raedriel R. Vanderholm, of Elk.

Julio M. Pacheco and Jennifer N. Elliot, both of Spokane.

Zackary C. B. Berezay and Ashleigh S. Johnston, both of Spokane.

Elliot T. G. Macguire, of Spokane, and Hannah E. Tomeo, of Spokane Valley.

William J. Bennett and Jennifer A. Williamson, both of Spokane Valley.

Dwain A. Mendenhall and Rachel Y. Burt, both of Spokane Valley.

James G. Lasswell and Doriann E. Atiqi, both of Spokane.

Jansen D. Niccals and Anthony S. Niccals, both of Cheney.

Kaya L. Leblanc and Raina L. Peasley, both of Spokane.

Marlon K. J. Thompson and Nova C. Townsend, both of Spokane Valley.

Jerry W. Impecoven and Ryann R. Weems, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Sunshine Lomell, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Jessica Boyer, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Daniel Russell, restitution of premises.

DP Mission Court LLC v. Tenisha Herrell, et al., restitution of premises.

City of Millwood v. Thomas Brosnan, et al., restitution of premises.

Megateam LLC v. Jody M. Rebillard, restitution of premises.

Sapphire Hospitality Apple LLC v. Andrew Garrison, restitution of premises.

Michael A. McKay v. Paul Scherling and Theresa Scherling, complaint.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Kyle Embree, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Simera-Saldana, Vincent J. and Saldana, Julie A.

O’Connor, Erin M. and Aaron M.

Lee, Kenzy K. and Kamden D.

Balholm, Kayla E. and Peter O.

Fletcher, Jamie D. and Owens, John J.

Cederblom, Oliver J. and Samantha M.

Cramer, Shad L. and Hamilton, Judy R.

Swendig, Linda K. and Andrew J.

Farkas, James M. and Jasmine I.

Counsil, Shannon A. and Robert M.

Geer, Gabriel R. K. and Christine M.

Legal separations granted

Foster, Jace and Rhiannon

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Justin Tolliver, 22; 28.25 months in prison, 28.25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, second-degree attempted assault, second-degree malicious mischief and failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Shauna Hurn, also known as Shauna M. Alspaugh, 45; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Terran T. McLain, 30; 29.75 months in prison, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, first-degree solicitation to commit theft, second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jamie B. Sarazin, 38; 43 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Mariah L. Pellens, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

Harold D. Thompson, Jr., also known as Dave H. Thompson, 63; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Stephantae Douglas, 21; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Christoffer A. Meginnis, also known as Christopher A. Meginnis, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Randall Butler, 64; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Amanda J. Delduca, 39; 26 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Gregory C. Boris, 44; 20 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and unlawful domestic imprisonment.

James Hooper, 49; 61 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Levi W. McLees, Spokane Valley; debts of $39,583.

Jack D. Mulinex, Moses Lake; debts of $73,971.

Katherine S. Melcher, Spokane Valley; debts of $70,743.

Heather J. Inman, Colville; debts of $18,561.

Travis A. Burril, Spokane; debts of $57,260.

Adolphe Riviere Edward Roome, V and Meagan A. Roome, Liberty Lake; debts of $3,618,566.

Janelle Y. Cobb, Spokane; debts of $241,477.

Daryl E. and Virginia M. Williams, Spokane Valley; debts of $390,458.

Rosa M. Ramos, Othello; debts of $63,964.

Nathaniel L. Witherspoon, Sr., Spokane; debts of $394,861.

Jason D. and Jessica N. Shipley, Spokane; debts of $394,861.

Michael A. Forslund, Medical Lake; debts of $1,229,372.

Justin D. Hackett, Cheney; debts of $270,077.

Whitney E. Brown, Spokane Valley; debts of $287,175.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Luke T. Denke, 25; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jonathan B. Eckert, 39; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Denise A. Hernandez Calles, 29; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jose P. Jimenez-Sanchez, 55; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert A. Kluss, 36; $698 fine, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Lupia Mkandawire, 29; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.