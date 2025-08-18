Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kevin A. D. Burdick and Megyn C. Stewart, both of Colbert.

Taylor B. Everhart and Hannah N. Frater, both of Spokane.

Trace M. Ader and Taylor L. Snyder, both of Spokane.

Andrew R. Scheenstra and Kendra J. Vanden Berg, both of Spokane.

Walter A. Trach and Kathleen E. Frederick, both of Spokane.

Dylan M. Pierson and Trinity L. Chappell, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. Hittinger and Raechelle M. McFadden, both of Cheney.

Jeffrey E. Schenck and Lindsy M. Horobiowski, both of Spokane.

Steven B. Naught, of Ritzville, and Nolan R. Newman, of Spokane.

Laurence Selemani and Sithatshisiwe Chishaka, both of Spokane Valley.

Yuriy A. Kupchenko, of Rice, Wash., and Elena Chernysh, of Spokane.

Dillon P. Schuh and Alyssa J. Miller, both of Spokane.

Justin M. Kneff and Mylissa J. Rayman, both of Spokane Valley.

Isaac A. Haynes and Megan M. Cline, both of Spokane.

Tate E. Mitchell and Carlee R. Shute, both of Spokane.

Patrick S. Woods and Kristy L. Golding, both of Greenacres.

Jacob S. Neill and Mary K. Dickson, both of Spokane.

Alejandro C. Jaques and Maria F. Casillas, both of Elk.

Michael T. Gamlem and Skyler E. Boehnke, both of Spokane.

Benjamin P. Rowe, of Cheney, and Jessica L. Mendoza, of Spokane.

Timothy R. Sawyer and Mary E. Gates, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin M. Wren and Sarah C. Figg, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Larry E. Beach v. Trinity Andrews, et al., restitution of premises.

Sue Wendt v. Haley Thorpe, money claimed owed.

Hos and Boz LLC v. 3D Holding LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Homesite Insurance Co., Integon National Insurance Co., Integon Preferred Insurance Co., Encompass Indemnity Co., Safeco Insurance Co. of America, Enumclaw Property and Casualty Co., Mutual od Enumclaw Insurance Co. and Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Inland Power and Light Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hamers, Lauren M. and Jos J. A. M.

Compton, Leah C. and Michael D.

Watkins, Liliana M. and Gardenhire, Devin J.

Demello, Anna C. and Joseph A., III

Tyree, Terri A. and David J.

Clark, Frank E. and Louise K.

Semb, Jennifer L. and Dustin G.

Vathis, Erika S. and Rott, Palmer B.

Gilead, Brett A. and Sutherland, Emily M.

Castro, Esteban H. and Maria M.

Black, Alexandria M. and Tommy J.

Flavel, Eric E. and Sheri A.

Shelton, Owen and Panzeri, Maria

Miller, Michelle E. and Ronald

Christ, Matthew and Brandy

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Kaleb Z. Auffderhaar, 37; $15 restitution, 96 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic arson, second-degree domestic assault, harassment, order violation and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Mandy M. Pryor, 39; six days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Seager T. Storment, 25; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.