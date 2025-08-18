Washington’s first In-N-Out to open this week

Seattle Times

The wait will soon be over for Washington’s first In-N-Out.

The burger chain is opening its Ridgefield, Clark County, location, on Pioneer Canyon Drive near Interstate 5, on Wednesday, the company said Monday.

The restaurant, which is near a Costco that opened last year, will employ about 80 workers and will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., except on Fridays and Saturdays, when it will close at 1:30 a.m.

The restaurant will have indoor seating for 73 guests, a covered patio with outdoor seating for 28 and one drive-thru lane, the company said in a news release.

The opening comes about a year and a half after the company first announced its plans to expand to Washington. For years, Seattleites have had to drive more than 200 miles to Keizer, Oregon, for their fix of Double-Doubles and animal fries.

The company also plans to open a location in east Vancouver, Washington, and near Portland International Airport.

Expanding to Seattle?

“We currently do not have plans for expansion further north than the city of Ridgefield in the near future,” Mike Abbate, vice president of store development for In-N-Out, told the Times in June.