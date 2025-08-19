Airport Board confirms CEO hire

The Spokane Airport Board has approved the hire of David Haring as the next CEO of Spokane Airports.

Following joint approval from Spokane city and county leaders and the Airport Board, Haring is scheduled to take over Oct. 6 in the job overseeing both Spokane International Airport and Felts Field. He replaces Larry Krauter, who announced last fall that he was leaving to take the same job at an airport near Cincinnati.

Since 2014, Haring had been working as the executive director of Lincoln Airport in Nebraska.

“Leading Spokane Airports is an incredible opportunity, and an immense privilege,” Haring said in a news release. “I look forward to … working closely with the board, staff and our airport partners to enhance connectivity and opportunities for the Inland Northwest.”