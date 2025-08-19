Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins lead Seattle Storm past Chicago Sky

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

The Storm have come out on the wrong side of several close games recently while losing seven of the previous eight contests that were each decided by 10 points or less.

The surest way to remedy an inability to prevail in the clutch is to do what the Storm did Tuesday night — build a big lead early so that their fourth quarter foibles become inconsequential.

Behind a superlative offensive performance from Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins, the Storm took control in the first half and hung on late for a nail-biting 94-88 win against the Chicago Sky in front of 6,724 at Wintrust Arena.

Diggins had a game-high 24 points and six assists while Nneka Ogwumike stuffed the stat sheet and tallied 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Ogwumike hit what appeared to be knockout shot when she drained a three-pointer that put the Storm up 75-56 with 7:13 remaining.

However, when it comes to Seattle, no lead is safe.

Former Storm sharpshooter Kia Nurse canned a three-pointer that trimmed Seattle’s lead to 82-74 with 2:35 left.

In the final 80 seconds, Ogwumike drained a long jumper and a three-pointer to go up 89-79 with 35.7 seconds left.

The Storm, who shot 50% from the field and enjoyed a 21-13 disparity in fast break points, managed to pull out a win despite being outscored 38-28 in the fourth quarter.

“Our pace has been a lot better,” coach Noelle Quinn said before the game. “We’re finding some efficiency right now. We’re top in the league fast break points. Some of that is stemming from the pick-sixes that we’re getting defensively.

“Defensively, we’re staying steady and rebounding a little bit better. Offensively, if we can remain efficient in the paint with the shots that we’re getting and knock down a few more of our threes.”

Rookie center Dominique Malonga (15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks) and veteran post Ezi Magbegor (11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks) led the way defensively for Seattle, which had 10 blocks.

The Storm thumped the Sky 95-57 on July 24 in a feel-good performance in which the short-handed Sky had just eight players available and were missing All-Star forward Angel Reese (back), guard Ariel Atkins (leg) and backup forward Michaela Onyenwere (knee) to injuries.

Reese, who missed the previous seven games due to a back injury, returned for Tuesday’s rematch and finished with a team-high tying 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Atkins also had 19 points and Nurse 13 for the Sky, who lost their fifth straight game and fell to 8-26.

The Storm (18-18) continue their five-game road trip with a stop in Dallas on Friday.