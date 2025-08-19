Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Samuel H. Akerhielm and Kadine R. Coffey, both of Spokane.

Luis D. Franco Arambulet and Daymarys C. Hernandez Quintero, both of Spokane.

Joseph A. Stanger and Lauren J. Schenck, both of Spokane.

Hayley Q. Coffey, of Spokane, and Samantha M. Howbert, of Carmel, Ind.

Brandtly J. Strobeck and Hallie L. Heil, both of Spokane.

William Tillie and Deana M. Vranich, both of Spokane.

Brandon L. Brewster and Autumn L. Klein, both of Great Falls, Mont.

Kyle T. Lawson and Jailey P. Lissy, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel L. Nord and Kortnei A. Davis, both of Post Falls.

Luwe Kiluwe and Charlynn Ken, both of Spokane.

Joshua J. Kaleonahe Savage, of Spokane, and Caitlyn H. Sauriol, of Vancouver, B.C.

Lucas G. Fuller Stolz and Olivia J. Mast, both of Spokane.

Daniel A. Oukrainets and Natasha Zubritskaya, both of Spokane Valley.

Devin L. A. Dalton and Aleah D. Canoy, both of Spokane.

Jacob E. Whitmer and Camielle M. Coolbaugh, both of Spokane.

Caleb D. Kostecka, of Post Falls, and Kylie R. Beecher, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Sabrina Howell, restitution of premises.

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Aireal Perkins, restitution of premises.

2Story LLC v. Jorden Olsen, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Syndey Yaghmaei, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Kryctal Wiggs, et al., restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Robert Bradbury, restitution of premises.

Liberty Park Apartments LLC v. John Durham, restitution of premises.

Inland Empire Residential Resources v. Samuel M. Williamson, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Vitaly Nazar, restitution of premises.

Enrique H. Murua v. Masedonio D. Flores, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Cody Alberts, restitution of premises.

Michael Fruci v. Matthew C. Atkins, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. John Bumpas, restitution of premises.

Jeanne Peterson v. Brandon Wilson and D.W. Excavating Inc., complaint.

Maria Garcia v. Danielle Fuson, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Knoop, Kadie A. and Kowalewski, Stan W.

Zgherea, Natalia and Vitalie

Wood, Brandon R. and Alisha C.

McGuire, Katrina M. and Matthew J.

Tibbetts, Michelle R. and Muzatko, Ryan A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Kasey J. K. Leighty, also known as Kasey J. Leighty, 45; 25 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Janice D. McCallum, 68; $700 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Kayela S. Nielsen, 32; 57 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and unlawful imprisonment.

Bruce T. Hoyle, 32; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault and criminal mischief.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

John M. Hogan, 41; one day in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Loren C. Kintner, 46; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jin L. Rahman, 20; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Shane J. Lavoie, also known as Shane Lavoie, 55; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Criss L. Medina, 60; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kelsie Aitken, 21; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Michael Y. Grebenchuk, 21; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Owen R. Ormiston, 52; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Austyn C. Witcher, 29; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Blaine P. Weaver, 28; $4,899.46 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to eight counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and first-degree organized retail theft.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jacob S. Luncinski, 25; $1,000 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Samuel S. Allman, 37; 34 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Seth J. Bagley, 39; 90 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing, harassment, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and reckless endangerment.

Jacob L. Bennett, 38; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Joshua S. Boles, 49; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Ronald A. Brison, 48; 60 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Allen L. Doering, 31; 80 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jacob W. Eckelkamp, 37; 20 days in jail, resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Luvette R. Fragoso, 41; six days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Matthew E. Gregory, 55; 180 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Lucas M. Haynes, 46; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

James D. Kelly, 46; 28 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Camilla L. Lamere, 33; two days in jail, third-degree theft.

Nicholas R. Nilles, 29; 12 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kelsey J. Pearson, 36; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Quentin L. Perry, 45; 240 days in jail converted to 240 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Christopher C. Peterman, 17; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Jason T. Raffetto, 50; 15 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

David S. Snover, 61; 90 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Andrew P. Taylor, 180 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Caela R. Wood, 39; 19 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jeloni R. T. Rand, 30; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Walter E. Volgardsen, 57; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Raymond M. Rodriguez, 22; 12 hours of community service, first-degree negligent driving.

Edward M. Rojas, 32; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

John R. Jesberger, Jr., 64; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Eugene E. Mabie, 39; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Paul C. Hill, 59; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree theft.

Sidney L. Miller, 32; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.