Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Seth J. Stewart and Danielle M. Noblit, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew S. Hull and Juliane L. Rohr, both of Spokane.

Gary M. Clark and Sheree N. Roundy, both of Spokane.

Hunter L. Clark and Courtney J. Stark, both of Spokane.

James L. Logan and Hannah S. Bowles, both of Star, Idaho.

Majd N. Klaib and Nagham M. Abdelrahman, both of Spokane.

Anthony E. Werley and Abigail S. G. Bartholomew, both of Millwood.

Alexander P. Moskalenko and Daryia G. Shindyapin, both of Spokane.

Joseph T. Carson and Angelina L. C. Rief, both of Spokane.

Dylan P. Emswiler and Jordan E. Herrick, both of Clayton, Wash.

Charles V. Darantiere, of Washington, DC, and Alice A. Burchett, of Deer Park.

Benjamin E. Shannon and Lauren M. Larson, both of Spokane.

Brandon M. Dorigatti and Hailey L. Hurst, both of Pullman.

Grayson C. Brady and Madyson M. Whalen, both of Spokane.

Thomas A. Myers and Jessie M. Lawless, both of Spokane.

Andrew J. Stenbeck and Megan J. Barr, both of Deer Park.

James E. Carrillo and Amber L. Chapman, both of Spokane Valley.

Raven Z. Pacheco and Aviendah F. Chapman, both of Spokane.

Bohdan Husak and Alla Tarasiuk, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Benjamin Hatch v. Lanesha F. Swall, restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Shannon Houston, restitution of premises.

Paul Douglas, et al. v. Michael B. Beckman, restitution of premises.

Madeleine Kannberg v. Carla Hoch, complaint.

Larry Evans and Mihaela Evans v. Michael Fredette, PNW Landscape and Design Inc. and Philadelphia Indemnity Ins. Co., complaint.

Kimberly Lind and Michael Lind v. Kinross Gold U.S.A. Inc., Echo Bay Exploration Inc. and Echo Bay Minerals Co., complaint for damages.

Susan Thompson v. Alice M. Sullivan, complaint for damages.

Sterling Hills Owners Association v. Cynthia Brandt, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gebrekidan, Dawit and Anna M.

Zinicola, Stephanie J. F. and Vincent J.

Raczek, Hilary A. and Timothy P.

Tejeda-Reyes, Edgar D. and Deaton, Brianna M.

Martinez, Joseph and Wies, Marissa K.

Raff, Nacomi M. and Anderson, Clark E.

Heritage, Stuart R. and Gina M.

Bartlett, Sienna R. and Jean-Luke C.

Joslyn, Keith A. and Stevens, Jaden M.

Vanderlouw, Raymond W. and Rebecca J.

Kennedy, Matthew L. and Elizabeth A.

Uzuwineema, Solange and Japhet, Ndikumana

Webster, Brook A. and Sevigny, Gabrielle

Montes, Jesus and Montes Palacios, Teresa B.

Torres, Rebekah D. and David L.

Dehler, Colleen E. and David T.

Fischer, Timothy M. and Rachelle A.

Fortune, Kyle D. and John C.

Arredondo, Madeline A. and Telavi, Telavi W.

Surdam, Tod K. and Siderius, Caroline M.

Heskett, Jacob R. and Krauss, Breanna M.

Kubik, Chad M. and Aubrey M.

Montiel, Julibeth V. and Christian E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Mason J. Bolton, 26; 46.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and first-degree attempting to render criminal assistance.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Patrick O. Connors, 27; 53 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dwight D. Lansdale, 41; $15 restitution, 90 days in jail with credit given for 84 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful domestic imprisonment, order violation and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Edward Gonzales, 48; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Sherman Kinard, also known as Sherman L. Kinard, III, 33; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Justin C. Allen, 34; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child assault.

Daniel L. Dearment, 57; 31 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Ernistina N. Ortiz, 45; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Clarence Edson, 50; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Jameel R. O. Fletcher, 32; 47 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Fernando M. Garcia, 40; 13 days in jail, property malicious mischief.

Yosten Gufsag, 42; 18 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Matthew W. L. Woods, 37; 97 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Nathan J. Wright, 33; 120 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Richard E. Forseth, Jr., 60; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kyle S. Simpson, 39; 240 days in jail converted to 240 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Michael J. Wilson, 37; 283 days in jail with credit given for 283 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Bol A. Pennington, 24; 119 days in jail with credit given for 84 days served, 24 months of probation, second-degree animal cruelty.

Alen Resanovic, 56; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Stephanie V. Roberts, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sherri L. D. Shutt, 54; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Elizabeth L. Stephens, 30; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jamie L. Maki, 55; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Colton H. McCord, 24; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Dominick J. Neumann, 26; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Michael R. Hackett, 34; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Chase B. Holley, 35; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, making a false statement to a public servant and possession of a controlled substance.

Hayden J. Lanning, 31; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Jonathan T. Law, 20; 90 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Lucky J. Guzman, Jr., 42; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.