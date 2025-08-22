On the air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile 250 (practice) FS1
11 a.m.: IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile 250 (qualifying) FS1
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBC
Baseball, Little League World Series
9:30 a.m.: Asia-Pacific vs. Caribbean ABC
12:30 p.m.: Metro vs. Mountain ABC
Baseball, exhibition
4 p.m.: Banana Ball World Tour TruTV
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Miami MLB
5:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego FS1
6:40 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: New York at Atlanta CBS
1 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago CBS Sports
Football, college
9 a.m.: Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Dublin ESPN
10 a.m.: Incarnate Word at Nicholls State ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: Tarleton State at Portland State ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Kansas Fox 28
4 p.m.: UC Davis at Mercer ESPN
4 p.m.: Sam Houston at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Hawaii CBS
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Southern ABC
Football, high school
12:30 p.m.: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Mater Dei ESPN
5 p.m.: Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. Frances Academy ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Grant Union vs. Folsom ESPN
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Cleveland NFL
1 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay Fox 28 / NFL
4 p.m.: Jacksonville at Miami NFL
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Arizona NFL
Golf
9 a.m.: LIV Golf Team Championship Fox 28
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC
11:30 a.m.: Senior: Ally Challenge Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open Golf
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live Fox 28
Rugby, Women’s World Cup
4 a.m.: Samoa at Australia CBS Sports
6:45 a.m.: Wales at Scotland CBS Sports
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Tottenham USA
7 a.m.: Brentford at Aston Villa USA
9:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Leeds NBC
4 p.m.: USLC: Detroit at Tampa Bay KSKN
Soccer, women’s club
1 p.m.: NWSL: Bay at Washington CBS
4:30 p.m.: Gotham at Utah Ion
7 p.m.: Portland at Kansas City Ion
Volleyball, college women
1 p.m.: Kansas at Vanderbilt FS1
2 p.m.: Penn State at Creighton FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MiLB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Football, NFL preseason
1 p.m.: Seattle at Green Bay 94.5-FM
