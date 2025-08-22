The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile 250 (practice) FS1

11 a.m.: IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile 250 (qualifying) FS1

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBC

Baseball, Little League World Series

9:30 a.m.: Asia-Pacific vs. Caribbean ABC

12:30 p.m.: Metro vs. Mountain ABC

Baseball, exhibition

4 p.m.: Banana Ball World Tour TruTV

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Miami MLB

5:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego FS1

6:40 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: New York at Atlanta CBS

1 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago CBS Sports

Football, college

9 a.m.: Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Dublin ESPN

10 a.m.: Incarnate Word at Nicholls State ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: Tarleton State at Portland State ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Kansas Fox 28

4 p.m.: UC Davis at Mercer ESPN

4 p.m.: Sam Houston at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Hawaii CBS

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Southern ABC

Football, high school

12:30 p.m.: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Mater Dei ESPN

5 p.m.: Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. Frances Academy ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Grant Union vs. Folsom ESPN

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Cleveland NFL

1 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay Fox 28 / NFL

4 p.m.: Jacksonville at Miami NFL

7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Arizona NFL

Golf

9 a.m.: LIV Golf Team Championship Fox 28

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC

11:30 a.m.: Senior: Ally Challenge Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open Golf

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live Fox 28

Rugby, Women’s World Cup

4 a.m.: Samoa at Australia CBS Sports

6:45 a.m.: Wales at Scotland CBS Sports

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Tottenham USA

7 a.m.: Brentford at Aston Villa USA

9:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Leeds NBC

4 p.m.: USLC: Detroit at Tampa Bay KSKN

Soccer, women’s club

1 p.m.: NWSL: Bay at Washington CBS

4:30 p.m.: Gotham at Utah Ion

7 p.m.: Portland at Kansas City Ion

Volleyball, college women

1 p.m.: Kansas at Vanderbilt FS1

2 p.m.: Penn State at Creighton FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MiLB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Football, NFL preseason

1 p.m.: Seattle at Green Bay 94.5-FM

All events subject to change