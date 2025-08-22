Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua K. Pavlish and Tylee A. Caddy, both of Spokane.

Donovan A. T. Meadows and Samantha L. Binderim, both of Spokane.

Ashawn J. Vickers and Callie P. Ingersoll, both of Spokane.

Dillon J. McCaskill and Shania J. Sheehan, both of Cheney.

Dakota S. Slater and Amanda K. Shepard, both of Medical Lake.

Tyler J. Gatterman and Kira L. Fredricks, both of Spokane.

Ryan S. Hammond and Elizabeth R. Malek, both of Spokane Valley.

Tanner Thiel and Erin Enright, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin L. Visintainer, of Spokane, and Jaymie M. Belknap, of Nine Mile Falls.

Kevin M. Vorpahl and Tristine J. Pitts, both of Spokane.

Tyler E. Davis and Shay A. Armstrong, both of Spokane.

Kyle R. Hagerman and Allie A. Taylor, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Madison Parsons, restitution of premises.

Richardson Bay Land Co. v. Emily J. Amsbaugh, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing III LLC v. Johnie Lucero, restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Amy George, restitution of premises.

Private Investments LLC v. Grace Barker, et al., restitution of premises.

Sinto Commons LLC v. Mica Blush, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Danny Coe, restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Megan Pringle, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Jemar Bailey, restitution of premises.

Thomas Bickman v. Christopher S. Crocker, restitution of premises.

JD Wolfe LLC v. Jonathan Warren, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie c. Traybion Dickerson, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Komiana Hummel, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Ryan Gibson, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Mikayla Ramsell, restitution of premises.

Sapphire Hospitality Apple LLC v. Jewel Paster, restitution of premises.

Appleway Estates LLC v. Emily McFarland, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Chad Ferrozzo, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Dustin Earwood, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Bennie Taylor, money claimed owed.

Kristen Wilson v. Kari Rockom and Geoffrey Courchaine, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sombke, Jennifer L. and Clifford L., Jr.

Stedeford, Amber and Anthony

Winslow, Crystal M. and Daniel W.

Foster, Cory J. and Macurdy Foster, Amanda M.

Johnson, Adam and Fawn

Villanueva, Anasofia and Beckett, Benjamin

Hickman, Lisa M. and Tanner J.

Clus, Anastacia and David

House, Zoe and Andrew

Criminal sentences

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Donald J. Miller, 41; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pavel P. Nosov, 38; $1,263.31 restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Brady T. Lewis, 31; 50 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft and third-degree assault.

Edward A. Brandt, 34; six months in jail with credit given for 123 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Ashlynn L. Wohlfeil, 24; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and third-degree child assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Anthony L. Schaff, 42; 18 months in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree theft.

Michael R. Frazer, 24; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Nataliya Willard, 34; 102 days in jail with credit given for 102 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nathen R. Brock, 20; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Robert A. Denney, 43; 220 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Brittney L. Fasino, 35; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.