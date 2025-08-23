The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Milwaukee Mile FS1

11 a.m.: IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile 250 Fox 28

11 a.m.: IMSA: Michelin GT Challenge USA

Baseball, Little League World Series

7 a.m.: Aruba vs. Connecticut ESPN

Noon: Chinese Taipei vs. Nevada ABC

Baseball, MLB

1:35 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta OR Kansas City at Detroit MLB

1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

1:10 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Basketball, BIG3

Noon: BIG3 CBS

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota CBS Sports

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC

10 a.m.: LIV Team Championship FS1

10:30 a.m.: Senior: Ally Challenge Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open CBS

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live FS1

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Brighton USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Manchester United USA

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Parma CBS Sports

6:15 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City FS1

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ABC

Noon: U.S. Open ESPN2

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Volleyball, college women

10 a.m.: Florida at Pittsburgh ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:10 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MiLB

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change