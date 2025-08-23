On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Milwaukee Mile FS1
11 a.m.: IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile 250 Fox 28
11 a.m.: IMSA: Michelin GT Challenge USA
Baseball, Little League World Series
7 a.m.: Aruba vs. Connecticut ESPN
Noon: Chinese Taipei vs. Nevada ABC
Baseball, MLB
1:35 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta OR Kansas City at Detroit MLB
1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB
1:10 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Basketball, BIG3
Noon: BIG3 CBS
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota CBS Sports
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC
10 a.m.: LIV Team Championship FS1
10:30 a.m.: Senior: Ally Challenge Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open CBS
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live FS1
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Brighton USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Manchester United USA
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Parma CBS Sports
6:15 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City FS1
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ABC
Noon: U.S. Open ESPN2
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Volleyball, college women
10 a.m.: Florida at Pittsburgh ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:10 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MiLB
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
