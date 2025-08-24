Every year the first graduates of Shadle Park High (1960-62) reunite; this time they drank, reminisced and played tunes at Arbor Crest Winery

Dwayne Severn plays the bagpipes at the annual reunion of the first graduating classes of Shadle Park High School. (Erik Etherton/The Spokesman-Review)

Shadle Park High School’s first three graduating classes got together for their annual meetup – this year at Arbor Crest Winery – to share select wines, tasty hors d’oeuvres and priceless memories.

The graduating classes of 1960, ’61 and ’62 were the first students to walk through the school’s halls after it opened in 1957, sparking a certain kinship that would carry with them throughout their adult lives.

At the reunions that take place on the third Friday of every August, it’s almost as if they are transported back their school days of listening to Elvis on radio, gossiping about mean teachers and voting for the school’s color and mascot.

“All of us feel that we went to school in the best of times. We really do,” Carroll Swett said. “There were no wars, no gangs, no drugs. It was just fun.”

“It was a different atmosphere back then,” Don Howland said in agreement.

Linda Shinn takes on the reins of organizing the event each year. She sent over 200 invites via Facebook and email. Over the years, Shinn has coordinated reunions that took place at Northern Quest Casino, on Lake Coeur d’Alene cruises and even returned to Shadle Park High School for their 50th anniversary reunion in 2010. Shinn said that seeing her old friends reminisce on the good times makes it well worth it. Of the 372 graduates from the three classes, 15 made it to this year’s gathering.

Despite the attendance shrinking year after year, each former student was eager to talk about their glory days.

Dwayne Severn’s face beamed with excitement as he displayed the only photo of the school’s first marching band, where he played bass. Severn’s passion for music was on full display at the winery as he serenaded the group with his bagpipes that he brought from San Diego, where he resides.

Something every current high schooler can relate to is having a particular hangout spot. For these graduating classes, every weekend meant barn dances at Graff Miller’s Barn in Deer Park.

“It was a huge barn and they had a DJ and everybody danced. We were a generation that danced,” Swett said.

If you had a car and wanted to do the jitterbug, Miller’s barn was the place to be. Those nights filled with swirling dresses, tapping shoes and tunes by Ricky Nelson exists now only in memories; the barn has since burned down.

Although the barn was a popular hub for many, there were three best friends that found other activities to be more in their wheelhouse. Despite living in Reno, Nevada, Gig Harbor and just outside of Chewelah, Washington, Roger Buckman, Steve Rainbolt and Chuck Minnick have been best friends since first meeting in grade school.

“Have you ever seen the movie, ‘Stand By Me’? That was us,” Buckman said with a laugh as the trio sat at their own table.

When asked about some of their favorite times together, Buckman did not hesitate to recall the mischief they would get into.

Rainbolt buried his face in his hands in embarrassment as Buckman told a story about the trio’s rocket-building days, where a mailbox may or may not have been destroyed in the process.

Throughout the afternoon, there was a hint of sorrow in the air as the graduates remembered the classmates that have passed.

As for next year’s reunion, Shinn would be happy to do it again at the scenic winery. She’s content with doing it anywhere, just as long as she can just see her friends. The ones that are healthy enough to make the trip are blessed, she said.

“You hear that, Chuck? You’re blessed,” Buckman teased.