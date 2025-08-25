High temperatures to continue until Wednesday in Spokane, could crescendo into possible thunderstorms

Olivia Helling, 7, and Adrian Compton, 10, sprint their way through the Franklin Park splash pad spray June 6, 2023, in Spokane. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)

Spokane is in the midst of a hotter-than-normal end of August, and as the summer winds down, temperatures are 15 degrees above the normal for this time of year.

Spokane and the surrounding counties of Whitman, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille are under heat advisories until Wednesday evening, indicating temperatures are forecast to top in the high 90s. Much of central Washington is under an extreme heat warning, pointing to highs between 95 and 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Right now, we’re under a hot dome of high pressure, and as we go for the next several days, that will continue to be the pattern,” said weather service meteorologist Miranda Cote. “It’ll be rather dry as well, but no really strong winds in the forecast; but it’ll be hot and dry, so that’ll bring some of those dangerous heat conditions.”

This weekend’s heat is forecast to linger into the week, increasing to a high of 99 degrees on Monday and Tuesday in Spokane. The service expects Wednesday to cool to a high of 94 degrees, but still within the service’s heat advisory.

The remainder of the week is expected to peak in the mid-80s, with the potential for some meteorological drama in the form of thunderstorms and showers. There’s a 20% chance of thunder and rain on Wednesday night as a front moves through the region, though most of the precipitation is expected to fall in areas south and east of Spokane.

The service’s long-range outlook indicates the start of September presents a “better than average chance of above-normal temperatures,” Cote said. The normal high for the first week of September is around 78.

During this week’s hot spell, the service advises people to stay hydrated and wear light, loose-fitting clothing. People should stay out of the sun, and kids and pets shouldn’t be left unattended in vehicles, per the service’s advisory. Strenuous activity should be limited to the early morning or evening.

The service advises everyone to be wary of signs of heat sickness, including heat exhaustion, which can evolve into the more serious heat stroke. Signs of heat exhaustion most commonly include faintness, dizziness and fatigue, as well as excessive sweating and clammy skin. Nausea or vomiting and muscle cramps can also be symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion can evolve into heatstroke if unregulated by sipping water and getting out of the sun. Heatstroke can result in organ damage and death, and requires immediate medical attention.

Symptoms like hot and dry skin without sweating can indicate heatstroke, as well as confusion, a throbbing headache, vomiting or losing consciousness .

With heat comes fire danger

This week’s hot and dry conditions present a fire hazard, but the lack of wind in the forecast means less of a danger for fires to spread.

The Department of Natural Resources placed a burn ban on the region, barring all recreational, permit and nonpermitted fires.

Containment is growing for the Sunset fire burning near Athol, on the western banks of Lake Pend Oreille. The blaze has consumed more than 3,200 acres as of Sunday and is 24% contained, up from Saturday’s 11% containment, according to a release from the Idaho Department of Lands.

There are 688 firefighters battling this fire, including hotshots and hand crews working to secure a perimeter. Watercraft and helicopters are also assisting the firefighting with water from the nearby lake.

Evacuation orders remain in effect, and the department has closed nearby Idaho Panhandle National Forests.