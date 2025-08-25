Spokane Public Schools district and staff union reach tentative agreement on new contract

With their contract set to expire at the end of summer, representatives from Spokane Public Schools and union Spokane Education Association have reached a tentative agreement for a new three-year contract.

Union membership will vote on the bargained contract at a general assembly meeting on Tuesday. If membership approves the new terms and the contract is finalized, the district will release more information about the contract with staff and families, according to an email from district spokesperson Ryan Lancaster.

The union and the district have been bargaining since May.

The contract in question would apply to all certificated and classified employees working in the district.

Certificated staff include teachers, school counselors, psychologists, librarians and any other nonadministrator who holds a certificate.

Classified staff include custodial and nutritional staff, paraeducators and other instructional support staff, secretaries and clerical staff.

The extensive contract details conditions of these employees’ work, including salaries and additional pay, work hours, calendars, class size and more.

Editor’s note: This story has been changed to correct that tentative agreements have been reached for contracts representing classified and certificated employees.