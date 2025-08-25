Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dakota D. Cornish and Alexandra K. Fletcher, both of Gilbert, Ariz.

Colton R. Poplawski and Kiana G. Pielli, both of Spokane Valley.

Clinton J. Price, of Spokane, and Chloe R. Campbell, of Liberty Lake.

Kevin S. Ngatchou Tientcheu and Abby L. Erickson, both of Spokane.

Quintin P. Porterfield and Hally N. Ruff, both of Spokane.

Eric M. Greger and Jessica L. Brito, both of Spokane.

Maxcimas R. Yefremov and Emma E. Romashevska, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel M. Ingram and Mica T. Christensen, both of Spokane.

Elijah J. Johnson, of Spokane, and Abigail E. Maxwell, of Colbert.

Alexander M. Cuff and Emiley J. Sessions, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin J. Singer and Rebecca C. McNall, both of Cheney.

Elliot B. Ahmann and Shelby J. Munson, both of Spokane.

Joshua E. Wattam and Rashelle M. Denton, both of Chattaroy.

Joseph A. Woodland and Serenity J. Wise, both of Spokane.

Chaz E. Nell and Kelsey L. Baylor, both of Spokane Valley.

Layton B. White and Marisol Najera, both of Airway Heights.

Jaui Dammerich and Alexsandra Sy, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Jeanette Baldwin, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. Robyn Spencer, restitution of premises.

Isabel Rogers v. Quinton Batt, complaint.

Paula Wyatt and Robert Wyatt v. Rodney D. Taylor, complaint.

Tana Oliver v. Paul Mills, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hudson, Nichole B. and Rodney S.

Celli, Deana J. and Victor A., Jr.

Wainblat, Benjamin I. and Price, Malesa M.

Benson, William E. and Abbey L.

Daniels, Ronnie R. and Brandon P.

Yorgensen, Reece J. and Bonnie L. T.

Lamb, Stephanie A. and David R.

Perley, Kendra E. and Bolick, Hunter S.

Kimball, Neil and Clark, Ashley

Villegas, Alexander and Myra

Clowers, Ashlee and Travis

Jones, Shelby and Jones-Chapman, Kyler

Wells, Jason C. and Laura J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jeremy P. Hood, 44; 33 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

George R. Ellis, 45; 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kaicy A. Boyer, 24; $2,000 fine, nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kirstin M. Grieser, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.