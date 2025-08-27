Here’s everything we know about the Florida designer behind Taylor Swift’s ring

Madeleine Marr, Miami Herald

Swifties all over the planet were swooning Tuesday afternoon – their hopelessly romantic queen was finally engaged.

And, phew, Taylor Swift’s husband-to-be did it the right way: Travis Kelce pulled out all the stops (and flowers) by proposing in a garden at his Kansas City-area mansion.

Props to the baller’s dad Ed Kelce who blabbed a few details to a local Cleveland station. Thanks to him, we now know his son actually got down on bended knee not on the day of the joint Instagram post, but about two weeks ago.

Other deets we found out? According to widespread media reports, Swift’s stunning vintage 8-carat ring is by Sunshine State native Kindred Lubeck, of Artifex Fine Jewelry. The Florida State University grad is New York-based now, but was born and raised in Neptune Beach. Her father Jay Lubeck is a well-known goldsmith in the area, and helped his creative daughter find her footing in the industry.

During COVID-19, the family business was temporarily shut down, so the 30-year-old decided to take matters literally into her own hands, she told Voyage Jacksonville magazine last year. Lubeck took engraving classes, created her own pieces, and, like a true millennial, made reels showing them off.

“People started noticing … Eventually, I started getting requests for me to make engagement rings,” she explained of her success. “What sets me apart from others is definitely my attention to detail. I am naturally very meticulous.”

Sounds like someone else we know.

But Swift had nothing to do with picking out the ring, it was Kelce all the way, according to UsWeekly.

“He had a clear vision of what he wanted,” a source told the outlet. “He chose it almost entirely on his own. He knows her so well and what she likes – a timeless, classic, vintage touch.”

Burning question: So how much did the rock cost?

Forbes estimates the square-shaped bauble set in yellow gold is said to be in the $500,000 range.