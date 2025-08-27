UPS outsources forecasting operation to Weather Channel owner

By Cailley LaPara washington post

United Parcel Service Inc. has outsourced its proprietary weather-forecasting operations, along with moves to offload some tech support and investment office functions, as the company seeks to cut costs and streamline its business.

The delivery company has long relied on its own meteorologists, who use in-depth weather information to direct the company’s logistics operations. It made the switch earlier this year to the Weather Co., the owner of the Weather Channel, UPS confirmed in response to inquiries from Bloomberg.

The company has also shifted its technology support functions in recent months to third-party tech vendors, following a decision last year to outsource its chief investment officer functions to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for certain pension portfolios. The bank hired UPS finance employees directly to continue to work on the company’s business, Chief Financial Officer Brian Dykes said in an interview.

“They still serve us but now they have an entire career path with one of the best financial services companies in the world,” he said.

The moves to slim down some corporate functions underscore the broad changes being pushed by Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé in the face of weak parcel volume and slumping shares. Its shares dropped 31% this year through Tuesday, compared to a 10% increase in the S&P 500.

The company has said it plans to excise half of its unprofitable Amazon business by the middle of next year. To accommodate lower volumes, UPS is reorienting its network by consolidating and automating facilities and reducing headcount. The carrier plans to trim its operational workforce by 20,000.

UPS had employed about five full-time meteorologists at its main Louisville hub to track global weather patterns, helping guide planes and trucks to their destinations. Rival FedEx Corp. has its own forecasting group of meteorologists. Tomé highlighted UPS’ in-house team as a strategic advantage at an investor day last year.