Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nathan M. Rogers and McKenna O. Jimno, both of Colbert.

Steven A. Zaragoza and Brinlee R. Bristow, both of Spokane.

Jacob W. Krahenbuhl and Haydn G. Lieseke, both of Spokane.

Kobe M. Turnbough, of Spokane, and Alexis L. Smith, of Four Lakes.

Kanaan K. Shawlee and Jessica J. Medina, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph A. Carl and Nya S. Andrews, both of Spokane.

Andrew P. Hummel and Grace E. Haugen, both of Spokane.

Lolur Batlok and Lydhia M. Belton, both of Spokane.

Ethan J. Van Cleave and Paige E. Bunch, both of Spokane Valley.

Warren L. Stout and Marilyn D. Cooley, both of Liberty Lake.

Caleb M. Dowdle and Charity J. Wiberg, both of Spokane.

Titus N. Capoeman and Erin L. Ford, both of Spokane Valley.

Taylor A. Putz and Hailey M. Heilman, both of Spokane.

Kyle P. Cosby and Alexandra M. Chambers, both of Spokane.

Joel S. Zins and Keziah K. Flaherty, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Appleway Rosewood Apartments LLC v. Angela Farley, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Jocelyn Modica, et al., restitution of premises.

Jahlil Frans, et al. v. Rebecca Grundy, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Sandra Jameson, money claimed owed.

Kathleen Norr v. Dallon Bogart, property damages.

Naomi Collins v. Brandon Barton, complaint.

Freddie Mercer v. Susannah Stolz, complaint.

Janet Lunceford v. Donald Russell, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Henson, Jeremy W. and Kellie M.

Stephenson, Rachelle D. and Charles L., Sr.

Whiteley, Virginia A. and Brian L.

True, Kaleea H. and Dylan S.

Stebbins, Katrina M. and Vanessa M.

Martz, Caden J. and Hiatt, Andreanna M.

Estes, Linda L. and Stanley L.

Russell, Daaron A. and Preston, Genesis C. E.

Guerena, Alexzander S. and Southern, Daisy M. V.

Windham, Tyler R. and Lay, Tha D.

Henning Hartshorn, Sharlene L. and Miles, Cody D.

Portillo, Anthony G. and Jessica L.

Dorn, Fantasia F. and Martin Dorn, Nicholas M.

Rodriguez, Ruben and Lucero, Nicole M.

Koga, Cambra V. and Newman, Thomas G., III

Rimmer, William T. and Cathryn L.

Jackson, Haley N. and Andrew J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Cory Collinson, 52; 39 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Dana Rupp, 45; $4,000 restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Victoria N. Brown, also known as Victoria N. Barnett, 36; $700 restitution, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Dmitriy Panfilov, 29; $15 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Steven M. Davis, 23; 19 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Berson Jitiam, 27; 24 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Miqueas S. Cortes, 20; 102 months to life in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree rape and third-degree child molestation.

Joshua Fox, also known as Joshua Fox-Emillson, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Ramon Wise, 29; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Darrel L. Miller, 58; 12.75 months in prison, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Mason J. Bolton, 26; 140 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Jerry A. Brittain, 34; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael A. Helms, 33; nine days in jail, protection order violation.

Antoine L. Jones, 32; 26 days in jail, protection order violation.

Dwight D. Lansdale, 41; 86 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Krystal R. Snellings, 40; 24 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Alex J. Campbell, 24; 15 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Adrian L. Culp, 43; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.

Michael D. Garrison, 28; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.