Updated Thu., Aug. 28, 2025 at 10:03 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2

7 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto or Pittsburgh at Boston MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root

7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Texas at Athletics MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta ION

7 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles ION

Football, college

3 p.m.: Tarleton State at Army CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Michigan State FS1

4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Charlotte ESPNU

5 p.m.: Auburn at Baylor Fox 28

5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Colorado ESPN

6:30 p.m.: UNLV at Sam Houston CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at San Jose State FS1

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Omega European Masters Golf

Noon: LPGA: FM Championship Golf

Horse racing

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live FS1

Tennis

8:30 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:30 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2

6 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

6 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Cook Out Southern 500 (practice) TruTV

6 a.m.: Indy NXT: Music City Grand Prix (practice) FS1

7:10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Southern 500 (qualifying) TruTV

7:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix (practice) FS1

9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: NCTS Playoff Race at Darlington FS1

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Miami at N.Y. Mets or Pittsburgh at Boston MLB

4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Fox 28

7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Texas at Athletics MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut NBATV

7 p.m.: New York at Phoenix NBATV

Football, college

9 a.m.: Texas at Ohio State Fox 28

9 a.m.: Syracuse vs. Tennessee ABC

9 a.m.: Mississippi State at Southern Miss ESPN

9 a.m.: Northwestern at Tulane ESPNU

9 a.m.: VMI at Navy CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Old Dominion at Indiana FS1

12:30 p.m.: Nevada at Penn State CBS

12:30 p.m.: Marshall at Georgia ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Florida State ABC

12:30 p.m.: South Dakota at Iowa State Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Buckness at Air Force CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Gustavus Adolphus at Whitworth FloCollege

3 p.m.: Albany at Iowa FS1

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Incarnate Word ESPN+

4 p.m.: UTSA at Texas A&M ESPN

4:30 p.m.: LSU at Clemson ABC

4:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Michigan NBC

4:30 p.m.: UTEP at Utah State CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Fresno State FS1

7 p.m.: Idaho at Washington State KSKN

7:30 p.m.: California at Oregon State ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Hawaii at Arizona TNT

8 p.m.: Utah at UCLA Fox 28

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World: Omega European Masters Golf

Noon: LPGA: FM Championship Golf

Horse racing

1 p.m.: Nashville Derby NBC

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Fulham USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Sunderland vs. Brentford USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds vs. Newcastle NBC

2 p.m.: Spokane at Knoxville SWX

Soccer, women

4 p.m.: USL: Spokane at DC Power Peacock

4:30 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Kansas City ION

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 92.5-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Football, college

3:30 p.m.: Eastern Wash. at Incarnate Word 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5 p.m.: Idaho at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sports talk

9 a.m.: On the Goal Line with Jim Walden 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN / ESPNU

8:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Music City Grand Prix FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Southern 500 USA

5:40 p.m.: ARCA: Southern Illinois 100 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Boston or Milwaukee at Toronto MLB

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root

1:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at San Fran. MLB

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5:30 p.m.: Indiana at Golden State NBATV

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan CBS Sports

Football, college

Noon: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Miami ABC

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World: Omega European Masters Golf

Noon: LPGA: FM Championship Golf

Horse racing

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live FS1

Mixed martial arts

9 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. Arsenal USA

9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Genoa vs. Juventus CBS Sports

11 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace USA

Soccer, women

1 p.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Washington CBS

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Noon: U.S. Open ABC

3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

8:30 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change