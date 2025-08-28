On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2
7 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto or Pittsburgh at Boston MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root
7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Texas at Athletics MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta ION
7 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles ION
Football, college
3 p.m.: Tarleton State at Army CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Michigan State FS1
4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Charlotte ESPNU
5 p.m.: Auburn at Baylor Fox 28
5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Colorado ESPN
6:30 p.m.: UNLV at Sam Houston CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at San Jose State FS1
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Omega European Masters Golf
Noon: LPGA: FM Championship Golf
Horse racing
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live FS1
Tennis
8:30 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:30 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2
6 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
6 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Cook Out Southern 500 (practice) TruTV
6 a.m.: Indy NXT: Music City Grand Prix (practice) FS1
7:10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Southern 500 (qualifying) TruTV
7:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix (practice) FS1
9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: NCTS Playoff Race at Darlington FS1
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Miami at N.Y. Mets or Pittsburgh at Boston MLB
4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Fox 28
7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Texas at Athletics MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut NBATV
7 p.m.: New York at Phoenix NBATV
Football, college
9 a.m.: Texas at Ohio State Fox 28
9 a.m.: Syracuse vs. Tennessee ABC
9 a.m.: Mississippi State at Southern Miss ESPN
9 a.m.: Northwestern at Tulane ESPNU
9 a.m.: VMI at Navy CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Old Dominion at Indiana FS1
12:30 p.m.: Nevada at Penn State CBS
12:30 p.m.: Marshall at Georgia ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Florida State ABC
12:30 p.m.: South Dakota at Iowa State Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Buckness at Air Force CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Gustavus Adolphus at Whitworth FloCollege
3 p.m.: Albany at Iowa FS1
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Incarnate Word ESPN+
4 p.m.: UTSA at Texas A&M ESPN
4:30 p.m.: LSU at Clemson ABC
4:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Michigan NBC
4:30 p.m.: UTEP at Utah State CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Fresno State FS1
7 p.m.: Idaho at Washington State KSKN
7:30 p.m.: California at Oregon State ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Hawaii at Arizona TNT
8 p.m.: Utah at UCLA Fox 28
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World: Omega European Masters Golf
Noon: LPGA: FM Championship Golf
Horse racing
1 p.m.: Nashville Derby NBC
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Fulham USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Sunderland vs. Brentford USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds vs. Newcastle NBC
2 p.m.: Spokane at Knoxville SWX
Soccer, women
4 p.m.: USL: Spokane at DC Power Peacock
4:30 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Kansas City ION
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 92.5-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Football, college
3:30 p.m.: Eastern Wash. at Incarnate Word 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5 p.m.: Idaho at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sports talk
9 a.m.: On the Goal Line with Jim Walden 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN / ESPNU
8:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Music City Grand Prix FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Southern 500 USA
5:40 p.m.: ARCA: Southern Illinois 100 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Boston or Milwaukee at Toronto MLB
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root
1:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at San Fran. MLB
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5:30 p.m.: Indiana at Golden State NBATV
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan CBS Sports
Football, college
Noon: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Miami ABC
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World: Omega European Masters Golf
Noon: LPGA: FM Championship Golf
Horse racing
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live FS1
Mixed martial arts
9 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. Arsenal USA
9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Genoa vs. Juventus CBS Sports
11 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace USA
Soccer, women
1 p.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Washington CBS
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Noon: U.S. Open ABC
3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
8:30 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
