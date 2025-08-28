Play It Again Sports gives sports goods a second chance

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

When their youngest child graduated from Ridgeline High School this year, Jessie and Heather Willmon thought about how their lives were changing.

“We’re not running around from field to field anymore,” Jessie said.

The couple has three kids, and they’d spent plenty of time at sporting events.

“As a coach, player and Little League president, I was on a baseball field for 30-plus years,” he said. “Heather always wanted me to open a sporting goods store, because we have so many connections in the sports world.”

A glimpse inside their garage propelled them into a new adventure.

On Aug. 21, the Willmons opened Play It Again Sports in Spokane Valley. Heather works behind the scenes while Jessie oversees daily operations.

“Our garage kind of looked like a Play It Again Sports (store), only less organized,” Jessie said.

The sporting goods resale chain buys new and quality used equipment from community members. Unlike a typical consignment store, Play It Again Sports doesn’t require appointments and pays on the spot for sports and fitness equipment it purchases from customers.

Opening just in time before the new school year starts, the franchise enables parents to clear outgrown or unused items from the garage and purchase discounted equipment for their children’s latest sports interests.

In the weeks leading up to the grand opening, Jessie was busy buying sports equipment from local community members to stock the nearly 4,000-square-foot store located in Sullivan Square.

“Lots of golf and hockey merchandise has been coming in,” he said. “We pay cash or store credit and sell 60% used items and 40% new.”

His background in sports has made him passionate about ensuring kids have what they need to play.

“I have a free area with items like hockey sticks, wrestling shoes and baseball gloves,” said Jessie.” I don’t want dollars to get in the way of kids being able to get out there and play.”

It’s not just kids who need a good value on sporting equipment – adults do too.

“We’ve got everything from water skis to snow skis, from fishing stuff to karate stuff, and tons of bikes, weights and fitness equipment.”

Of course, they have supplies for Washington State’s official sport.

“You can buy a pickleball racquet for $12.99 or one for $249.99,” he said.

The store employs 14, including a couple of 15-year-olds.

“We wanted to have a minor work permit, for kids to be able to get their first jobs,” said Jessie. “Everyone plays or has played sports, so we can offer knowledgeable advice.”

The Willmons said the reception to the new store has been overwhelmingly positive, especially since a Play It Again Sports location on the North Side closed some years ago.

“People are happy to see the brand back,” said Jessie. “We’re the only franchise between Woodinville, Washington, and Missoula, Montana. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to support the Spokane area with a budget-friendly sporting goods store.”