Seahawks reveal new ‘Rivalry’ uniform combo

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Shortly after he had first seen the Seahawks’ new Rivalries uniform, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a prediction.

“You’re going to like the jerseys,’’ he said of the uniform, which the Seahawks will wear once this season, for a Thursday night game against the Rams at Lumen Field on Dec. 18. “They look clean. Even the guys that have no swag are going to look good out there. It’s a good jersey, that’s all I can say.”

He and the rest of the Seahawks can say more now after the uniforms were officially unveiled Thursday morning.

The Seahawks’ version of the Rivalries uniform features what the team calls “wolf grey jerseys and pants with iridescent green numbers that reflect differently based on how light hits them. The helmet is also iridescent green with a metallic chrome finish.”

The uniform is a project of the teams, the NFL and Nike, which according to a news release have “teamed up to launch Rivalries, a bold new uniform and fan gear initiative designed to spotlight the passion, pride, and competitive spirit of NFL division matchups.’’

As revealed by the Seahawks in a news release Thursday morning, “the uniform will feature a 12s patch, as well as a 12 pattern in the jersey numbers that will reflect in the light, and the helmet bumpers will have the phrase “12 As One” on the back of the helmet. There are also soundwave details on the shoulders and down the pantlegs to represent the loudest fan in the NFL.”

All four teams in the NFC West and the AFC East will wear the uniforms once this season in a rivalry game.

The uniforms will continue to roll out over the next three years with eight more teams debuting them each season.

The AFC South and NFC North will debut their version of the unis in 2027; the NFC East and AFC West in 2027 and the AFC North and NFC South in 2028.

The Rams will debut their uniform when they host the Seahawks on Nov. 16.

Teams only wear them at home, meaning the Rams will not wear their uniform for the game in Seattle.

The Seahawks earlier stated that the new uniform will now become part of the team’s uniform lineup for the next three years, joining the Action Green and Throwback uniforms as well as the regular white and College Navy looks.

The league says it hopes the uniforms will “bring local culture and team identity to life.’’

And of course you will soon be able to get the jerseys yourselves as the jerseys and related merchandise will go on sale Sept. 10 in-store at The Pro Shop locations at Lumen Field and The Landing In Renton, and online at https://proshop.seahawks.com/.