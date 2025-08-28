Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jayden M. Vacchio Collazo and Kelsey M. Chiles, both of Spokane.

Chase T. Urquhart and Rachel M. Oliver, both of Pullman.

Daniel A. Grable and Chloe J. McQuesten, both of Spokane.

Danielle J. Flett and Katiy M. Salinas, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Hunt and Andrea A. Mendoza, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Eric J. Martin and Gabrielle L. Zeman, both of Spokane.

Austin W. Hobbs and Kelsey A. White, both of Spokane.

Aaron G. McNee and Sarah K. Jaworski, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Abel J. Stevens and Elsa Castillo, both of Spokane.

Shayla McClure and Chelsea Afana, both of Otis Orchards.

Matthew S. Jett and Aleia D. Lotus, both of Liberty Lake.

Chandler R. Updike and Jordyn M. Brooks, both of Spokane.

Denver J. Gillingham and Melanie K. Weber, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Dwayne Reynolds, et al., complaint for damages.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Zamara Antoine, restitution of premises.

Jake Townhomes LLC v. Moano Rillang, et al., restitution of premises.

Bottle Bay Properties LLC v. Jonathan Stebbins, restitution of premises.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Dwayne Reynolds and Jessica Reynolds, complaint.

Stephen Latoszek v. William E. Wilburn, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Freibott, Jennifer L. and Kevin E.

Green, David T. and Ashley M.

Miller, Jimmie W. and Marlowe B.

Green, Miranda A. and Jacobs, Christopher S.

Gomery, Katrina Y. and Eddie J.

Frazer, Nicole M. and Scot M.

Ferguson, Rachel A. and Joseph C.

Sade, Yana V. and Rory M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kenneth Davis, 34; $7,499.96 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jack R. Bourquin, 54; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Curtis C. Anderson, 37; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Alexander C. McCann, 23; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Joan M. Mejia, 38; $15 restitution, 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Adam R. Garcia, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.

Laura M. Strong, 39; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Eric Green, 45; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jesse Dye, 29; $1,500 restitution, 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael S. Adams, 54; five days in jail, protection order violation.

Tyler W. Argo, 34; 59 days in jail, third-degree theft.

James H. Burress, 28; 18 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Charles A. Christians, 27; 16 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Brittney L. Fasino, 35; eight days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Israel Flores-Gusman, 41; three days in jail, unlawful camping on public property.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Molly R. Holbrook, 34; 25 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Gabino J. Marsh, 31; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

William H. McBride, 46; 15 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Scott A. Mitzimberg, 41; one day in jail, vehicular interference.

Colton J. Nordlund, 35; 20 days in jail, lewd conduct.

Timothy M. O’Connor, 35; 30 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Christopher C. Olofson, 38; 12 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Joshua A. Austin, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Lee A. Batke, 41; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Elizabeth S. Ptacek, 44; 166 days in jail with credit given for 166 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.