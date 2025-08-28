Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

By David Matthews New York Daily News

Veteran cast members Heidi Gardner and Michael Longfellow are leaving “Saturday Night Live” ahead of its 51st season.

Gardner, who had been the longest-tenured woman in the cast, was on the late-night comedy show for eight seasons. Longfellow, who reportedly screen tested for the “Weekend Update” segment earlier this year, was in the cast for three seasons.

Gardner is known for characters such as Angel (Every Boxer’s Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever).

Longfellow was a frequent visitor to “Weekend Update” to offer his takes on current events.

“Excited for the future and things to come,” he captioned an Instagram post. “If you take anything away from my time on SNL let it be that smoking you makes you skinny and popular, Jesus was Chinese, and if a tortoise ever gives you trouble just kill him tough guy. You won’t.”

The departures follow the exits of cast members Devon Walker and Emil Wakim as well as Celeste Yim, the show’s first trans writer.

In a Puck News interview published last week, producer Lorne Michaels confirmed his plans to “shake things up” with the cast.

Season 51 will premiere on Oct. 4, according to NBC. The host and musical guest have not been announced.