S-R launches new weekly WSU football podcast ‘Cougar Prowl Podcast’

PULLMAN – A new Washington State sports podcast has arrived at The Spokesman-Review.

WSU beat writer Greg Woods and Cougfan.com’s Jamey Vinnick have released the inaugural episode of the Cougar Prowl Podcast, which will release weekly during the WSU football season, addressing in the ins and outs of the Cougars’ program.

The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube under the show title “Cougar Prowl Podcast.”

The first episode tackles all kinds of topics, including WSU’s season-opener Saturday evening against nearby Idaho, predictions on the Cougs’ starting quarterback, looking ahead to the rest of the season and much more. It comes from two of the program’s main beat writers, both of whom are based in Pullman and cover the program on a daily basis.

While the podcast’s first episode launched on a Friday, future episodes will release on Mondays. That will give listeners a chance to digest WSU’s previous game and the podcasters an opportunity to chat with Cougar coach Jimmy Rogers., who will hold his weekly press conference on Monday afternoons, giving listeners additional context on relevant topics. Links are below.(tncms-asset)c1772f58-0b20-4aab-8840-a97b08d9d24e[1](/tncms-asset)