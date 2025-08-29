Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Justin D. Orr and Trudi E. Bonnell, both of Spokane.

Vincent W. Barett and Ashley K. Ford, both of Deer Park.

Jeremy B. Dirstine and Jennifer K. Lee, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryder M. Johnson and Dawn M. Green, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian L. New, of Belton, S.C., and Marcie M. Harms, of Newman Lake.

Ben H. Staudenraus, of Spokane, and Hailey R. Sims, of Colbert.

Nicholas T. Nelson and Taylor E. Martin, both of Spokane.

Micheal L. Meador and Erika B. Goodwin, both of Spokane.

Callie A. Warner Edson and Ariana S. Penrose, both of Cheney.

Noah D. Sanders and Alyssa G. Campa, both of Liberty Lake.

Artem V. Sharkevich, of Spokane Valley, and Nadiia Borodii, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Jesse Hager, et al., restitution of premises.

Nelson Family Properties LP v. Alexzander Guerena, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Makayla Sloan, et al., restitution of premises.

Clare View Seniors Apartments LP v. Cathi Travis-Fall, restitution of premises.

Liberty Park Apartments LLC v. Angeline Samuels, restitution of premises.

Betty Falmoe v. April Guyer, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. Victor B. McKee, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. Rial T. Murphy, restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Nyoka McGill, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Marty Hafer, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Georgia Hansen, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Tessara Marshall.

Touchstone Property Management Inc. v. Christopher Durham, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Blanca Ervin, money claimed owed.

Tap Rental LLC v. Danielle E. Taylor, restitution of premises.

Northwood Ridge Development LLC v. Shawn Krumm, restitution of premises.

Window Flooring and Solutions LLC v. Urban Empire Homes LLC and The North River Insurance Co., complaint.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Deborah Johnston, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lover, Daysha J. H. and Donnell, Connor L.

Brehmer, Johnathan R. and Elise M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jayme L. Keifer, also known as Jaymes L. Keifer and James L. Keifer, 44; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Jack R. Bourguin, 54; 85 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Terry Owen, 50; $15 restitution, 90 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Anthony Hoyt, 38; 121 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jacqueline M. Gregory, 64; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Jose A. Vasquez, 36; $15 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Johnathon L. Stapleton, 29; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree arson.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Faron J. Thatcher, 36; 51 months in prison, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Sidney Miller, also known as Sidney L. Miller, 32; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Ricky L. O’Neel, Spokane; debts of $81,017.

Glenda S. Jones, Spokane; debts of $13,025.

Brandon D. and Alexis B. Humphrey, Colbert; debts of $236,769.

Christopher J. Galliher, Spokane; debts of $33,569.

Jody A. Shipley, Spokane Valley; debts of $34,644.

Brandon P. White, Spokane; debts of $37,707.

Cherie A. Kipp, Colville; debts of $92,758.

Karlee D. Alvord, Spokane; debts of $242,367.

Robert and Jazzmyn Lainhart, Spokane; debts of $35,425.

Lauren N. Bendio, Medical Lake; debts of $144,374.

Devin L. and Danene J. Arthur, Spokane; debts of $69,177.

Daniel K. MacFarlane, Spokane; debts of $28,407.

Jason C. Pope, Moses Lake; debts of $30,666.

Melvin R. Lanphar, Ephrata; debts of $31,671.

Jesus V. E. Valencia, Othello; debts of $599,925.

Vanessa Martinez, Warden; debts of $180,618.

David D. and Kristine R. Eaton, Liberty Lake; debts of $354,724.

Kristen N. Deleon, Moses Lake; debts of $78,316.

Dennis L. and Janet L. Hamlin, Greenacres; debts of $289,903.

Sherri R. Allen, Mead; debts of $46,717.

William D. and Lorraine L. Melaas, Greenacres; debts not listed.

Johnny R. and Leslie M. Aguilar, Airway Heights; debts of $81,875.

Linda B. Radford, Spokane; debts of $290,081.

Robert L. Gibson, Jr., Spokane Valley; debts of $129,708.

Tina A. and Darren R. Agan, Spokane; debts of $54,934.

Jarrod D. John, Spokane; debts not listed.

Erin S. Lund, Spokane; debts of $66,388.

Rusina M. Penado, Ephrata; debts of $128,484.

Octaviano Salas, Othello; debts of $23,898.

Samuel M. Phelps, Moses Lake; debts of $14,020.

Heidi M. Woody, Moses Lake; debts of $2,266.588.

Maria Chipres, Moses Lake; debts of $133,883.

Justin D. and Chelsea A. Marschner, Moses Lake; debts of $188,063.

Elizabeth J. and Hailey A. Walker, Spokane; debts of $164,816.

Robert A. and Jean M. McIndoe, Othello; debts of $81,853.

Kelsey L. Uskoski, Spokane; debts of $72,577.

Jacob A. and Emma E. Mannhalt, Spokane; debts of $364,518.

Zachary L. Noll, Newport; debts of $778,977.

Frontier Electric Incorporated, Quincy; debts of $303,005.

Logix, LLC, Quincy; debts of $1,266,482.

Patrick E. Mezo, Quincy; debts of $1,581,129.

Eleanor D. Hutton, Otis Orchards; debts of $116,541.

Belia V. Castillo, Moses Lake; debts of $145,611.

Caitlyn R. Costello, Spokane; debts not listed.

Praveen K. Khurana, Spokane; debts not listed.

Wage-earner petitions

Seth R. Bishop, Moses Lake; debts of $53,564.

Paul F. Vietzke, Cheney; debts not listed.

Darci M. Alamos, Moses Lake; debts of $178,658.

Benjamin J. and Brittany N. Smith, Cheney; debts of $429,139.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Dakota R. McDaniel, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joshua L. Gust, 31; $1,249.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sufian A. Hamza, 19; two days in jail, 16 hours of community service, two days in jail, reckless driving.

Jasmine L. S. Highley, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.

Katnol Lani, 46; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Jaimee R. Hatch, 40; eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Margaret A. Jedynak, 44; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree theft.

Shyla K. King, 28; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 24 months of probation, second-degree vehicle prowling, first-degree criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nicholas A. Ariza, 39; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Talon C. K. Gua, 24; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.