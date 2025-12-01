Where Eastern Washington football stands heading into offseason

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

A little more than a week removed from its final game of the season, Eastern Washington’s football program has entered a phase of its calendar that may as well be called “retention.”

Less than an hour after the Eagles’ 43-34 loss at Cal Poly, EWU head coach Aaron Best was already using that word.

“I think we’re on the brink,” Best said in a postgame radio interview. “We’re definitely further than we were the last three years. Retention of players is a big thing. We’ve got to do what we can to retain our players who impacted us the most this year.”

Though the Eagles fell one victory short of a .500 record overall, their 5-7 mark – and a 4-4 record in Big Sky Conference games – was better than it has been since 2021 when the team won twice as many and made the playoffs.

It earned that record with a roster turned over heavily from the 2024 season. The upshot of that strategy? The Eagles’ young players will have the opportunity to grow into seasoned upperclassmen over the next eight months – so long, at least, if those they stay in Cheney.

But holding onto players is certainly easier when there’s something to build around, and the relative success of this season should give the Eagles optimism heading into 2026.

Here, then, is a check-in with each of the three major groupings – offense, defense and special teams – as the Eagles prepare to announce a class of recruits later this week and steel themselves against the call of the transfer portal in January.

Offense

All-Big Sky selections: TE Landon Cooper (2nd team), OL Dylan Conner (honorable mention), AP Nate Bell (honorable mention)

The takeaway: The Eagles have options at quarterback.

The play of redshirt freshman Jake Schakel – 997 passing yards, four touchdowns and 69% completions in five games – positions him to take over as full-time starter next season. He began this year as the third-string option but ascended due to injuries to Jared Taylor and Nate Bell.

Nate Bell still has two years of eligibility remaining and showed that he could play the position – he started in victories over Western Illinois, Idaho and Weber State – even if he wasn’t particularly accurate (53%). But Bell demonstrated an ability to run, leading the Eagles with 663 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Those three weren’t even the only players to start this year, as true freshman Kaden Rolfsness took all the snaps in the finale at Cal Poly. He completed 23 of 42 passes for 236 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions while also rushing for three touchdowns.

The question: How do the Eagles improve this offensive line?

The two most experienced players on the line, Dylan Conner and Aidan Corning, walked as seniors, leaving a glaring need at left tackle.

But the list of returning players with starting experience could be lengthy should all come back. Gavin Allen, a converted tight end, started every game at right tackle. Cole McGovern, Kyle Stahlecker and Cole Abarca stepped into the guard positions, and Mark Johnson held down the center spot the entire season.

Reaching into the portal to fortify the offensive line looks like a priority this offseason, and the Eagles should be able to sell the opportunity of playing for an offense that has lots of talent at running back and wide receiver.

Defense

All-Big Sky selections: DB Jaylon Jenkins (1st team), LB Read Sunn (2nd team), DL Isaiah Perez (honorable mention), DB Drew Carter (honorable mention)

The takeaway: The youth movement in the secondary was a success.

Provided none transfer, Eastern will return all five regular starters in the secondary, including all-conference selections Jaylon Jenkins (R-So.) and Drew Carter (R-Jr.) at safety as well as cornerbacks Ambrose Marsh (R-Fr.) and Jonathan Landry (R-So.) and nickel Bryce Smith (T-Fr.). They led a defense that picked off 15 passes, second-most in the Big Sky.

That doesn’t even include players like Dre Greeley (R-Jr.) and Josiah Goode (R.Fr.), who round out a group that could be one of the conference’s most experienced next year.

The question: Can they find a replacement for Read Sunn?

The signing of grad transfer Read Sunn, who played mostly special teams in five years at Wyoming, worked out about as well as a transfer can at the FCS level. Sunn ended up leading the Eagles in tackles (96), including 10 for loss. His graduation leaves a gap on the field that will need to be filled either internally or through the portal.

Other than Sunn, defensive back Isaac Redford and defensive end Trevor Thurman, the Eagles defense could retain the rest of its top 15 tacklers.

Special teams

All-Big Sky selections: P Landon Ogles (honorable mention)

The takeaway: Kickers get better with more game experience.

Redshirt junior Soren McKee started the season slowly. He had just one attempt in the first three games, missing a potential tying kick against Northern Iowa in the game the Eagles lost 17-14.

But after that, McKee missed just once in 12 attempts, and on the season he made 29 of 30 extra points. Across four seasons, McKee is 30 of 41 at field goals, positioning the Eagles well heading into next year when they need to replace punter Landon Ogles.

The question: Can returns and kickoffs continue to be a strength?

Noah Cronquist handled 13 of Eastern’s 17 punt returns and 25 of 35 kickoff returns, helping the Eagles finish fourth out of 12 Big Sky teams in both categories. But Cronquist is out of eligibility, so the Eagles will need to find another primary returner.

Cole Pruett, who just finished his redshirt junior season, stepped in when Cronquist was injured late in the year, returning four punts for 24 yards; he also returned three kickoffs for 72 more yards.

On kickoffs, true freshman Hunter McKee quietly made them mostly a formality, booting 39 of 55 kickoffs for touchbacks. EWU opponents finished with 251 kickoff return yards, fewest in the Big Sky. Quite literally, kickoff coverage is a starting point for next season’s Eagles, who, regardless of how the next two months go, will enter the 2026 campaign expecting to end a four-year absence from the FCS playoffs.