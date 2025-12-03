Christmas Tree Elegance brings 16 new trees to sparkle once again at Davenport, River Park Square

Carolyn and Frank Walchak take in the pink-trimmed holiday tree titled “Glittering Once Again” sponsored by Plastic Surgery Northwest on the balcony surrounding the lobby of the Historic Davenport Hotel on Wednesday at Christmas Tree Elegance, a major fundraiser for the Spokane Symphony Associates. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Caroline Saint James The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s Christmas Tree Elegance launched for the 43rd year Tuesday, with trees spread between the Historic Davenport Hotel and River Park Square.

The event, hosted by the Spokane Symphony Associates to raise funds for their musical programs, “attracts more than 100,000 attendees from around the region,” according to its website.

Sixteen trees are featured this year: each professionally decorated and adorned – some with additional cash prizes, gifts or experiences. An “Old World Father Christmas” will also be included in the raffle options.

The trees and scenes, with values up to $4,999, are sponsored by local corporations and individuals. This year, themes include “Merry ‘Brick’mas” (a LEGO-themed package), “Glistening Once Again” (funded by Plastic Surgery Northwest) and “The Nutcracker Soirée,” among others.

Raffle tickets are $1; last year, 526,331 tickets were sold. After purchasing at the hotel or mall, visitors can place their tickets in the boxes for whichever arrangements they would like. Tickets purchased at either location can be used for any of the 16 trees or Father Christmas. It is also possible to purchase a 25-ticket bundle ($25) that lets you skip entering your contact information on each ticket.

That “tickets sold” figure is one the team is hoping to beat, according to Tina McElligott, event co-chair.

“Our goal is to raise as much money as possible for the Symphony,” she said.

McElligott estimates more than 200 individuals supported the event this year, the planning for which began in January. From publicity, tree decorating, electrical planning, ticket sales and donor relations, Christmas Tree Elegance requires extensive effort, all of which is supported by volunteers.

Two luncheons are being held this year, with symphony director James Lowe joined by six to eight performers for a 45-minute concert. The events, held Dec. 10 and 11, respectively, will contribute to the raised funds.

McElligott hopes families return this year to the Christmas Tree Elegance and visit “all the beautiful trees (and) great prizes.”

“It just brings a smile to your face,” she said.

Anne DelVecchio and Susan Thompson proudly wore those smiles on Wednesday morning. The two friends browsed the glistening trees and particularly appreciated “Home for the Holidays,” a chandelier-like tree that comes with $750, an espresso machine, a chair, a Roku television and other prizes.

“That’s beautiful,” Thompson said.

After placing tickets in the box, DelVecchio admitted, “So my strategy is, if I put two tickets in there and I win, then (Thompson) gets the tree, because I’m going to be gone for Christmas, and we’ll share some of this stuff.”

Thompson has made Christmas Tree Elegance a tradition, even helping decorate a tree in previous years. So when DelVecchio received her friend’s invite, she knew the event was worthwhile.

The two planned to visit all 16 trees, followed by a celebratory lunch at Davenport’s Palm Court.

For DelVecchio and Thompson, perusing the festive sights is more than just the raffle experience; it recalls a time when store windows were intricately decorated for the holidays, providing avenues of Christmas spirit that Thompson regrets are no longer.

“I will keep coming with her every year, if she’ll have me,” DelVecchio joked.

Ticket drawings will be at 5 p.m. for River Park Square trees and 6:30 p.m. for Davenport trees on Dec. 14; barrels close 30 minutes before those times.