Former Zag guard Ryan Nembhard continues strong play in NBA

Former Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard, an undrafted rookie with the Dallas Mavericks, continued his stretch of solid play Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

Nembhard, who got the start at point guard, tallied 15 points, 13 assists and only one turnover in a 118-108 win for the host Mavs.

Nembhard is the only rookie in NBA history to average at least 20 points and 10 assists while committing only one turnover in a two-game span, according to ESPN Insights.