This day in history: Winds likely caused crash killing professor near Cheney. Boytown elected leaders at A.M. Cannon Park

From 1975: A massive windstorm raked the Inland Northwest, killing an Eastern Washington State Colleger professor.

Dr. Ralph G. Connor, a sociology professor, was driving on state Route 904 near Cheney when his car “was probably blown out of control” and rolled several times. State troopers said the wind was gusting at 45 mph while they investigated the accident.

Wind guests also downed power lines throughout the region and blew out a window at a West Sprague business.

The same storm caused flooding throughout Western Washington.

From 1925: The citizens of “Boytown” – a group of boys who hung out at the A.M. Cannon playgrounds – elected “Tex” Allen to be the Boytown mayor. Tex beat out Bob Erlandson by a margin of 20-16.

They also elected a prosecuting attorney, a judge, a police chief and even a city clerk.

the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Dec. 3, 1925. The newspaper also reported that motorists turning onto Division, Monroe and Washington streets from other street would have to first come to a complete stop starting in the winter. Commissioner for Public Safety Charles Hedger reported that 18 people already had been killed so far that year in traffic accidents in Spokane.

Boytown was organized by the city playground supervisor, R.A. Clark. All boys between age 10 and 15 were eligible for citizenship.

“Policies for the work of the newly elected administration of Boytown will be worked out at the meeting of the ‘political bosses’ at 4 o’clock this afternoon at the playground,” reported the Spokane Chronicle.

Also on this day

1854: Eureka Stockade: In what is claimed by many to be the birth of Australian democracy, more than 20 goldminers at Ballarat, Victoria, are killed by state troopers in an uprising over mining licences.

1989: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and US President George H. W. Bush, declare the Cold War over.