Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Luis A, Salazar De Santiago and Kiana L. Hilderbrand Nagata, both of Spokane.

Felicia M. Reidt and Victoria E. Neumiller, both of Spokane.

Jonathan M. Fischer and Ashley N. Joyce, both of Spokane.

Jeremiah D. Windle, of Cheney, and Taylor A. Pitts, of Medical Lake.

Austin T. Haynes and Payton M. Webb, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Jeffrey P. Berry and Lori J. Thaler, both of Liberty Lake.

Diego A. Castro Cortez and Maria D. P. Medina Primera, both of Spokane.

Christopher L. Brown and Allysia R. Gromow, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Robert E. Keller v. Alvin T. Paulsen, et al., seeking quiet title.

TMJS Spokane LLC v. Julia Potee, et al., restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Marshaun Blakemore, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Emmanuel Ford, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Alexandra Retsinas, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Luis Martinez, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Ashley Banta, et al., restitution of premises.

Richard Tannehill v. Dannica Glass, restitution of premises.

Boeing Employees Credit Union v. Cameron T. Olson, money claimed owed.

Jason E. A. Brown, et al. v. Burning Bush LLC, seeking quiet title.

Joslin M. Streich v. Drew D. Fallon, complaint.

Medved Global Northwest LLC v. Brar Hotels Group LLC, Mohinder Brar and Pam Braar, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

White, Austin S. and Tami E.

Songe, Allison P., Jr. and Alfaro, Michele L.

Black, Alexandria M. and Tommy J.

Speer, Wendy and Mark C.

Sears, Brandy A. and Andrew J.

Hernandez, Alexander T. and Brooke T.

Settlemier, Gina M. and Lee, Leonard M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Vincent Flores, 47; $1,527.88 restitution, 63 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Kory L. Zielke, 41; $3.88 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Carl D. Jones, 44; 12 months and one day in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathan R. Brock, 20; 15 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Levi J. Brundage, 24; 12 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Desiree D. Estrada, 54; 213 days in jail, third-degree theft and protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Shem M. Huseby, 47; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Nathan L. Whitney, 35; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jason D. Ray, 58; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Tyler P. A. Weber, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Caitlyn F. Herbst, 31; four days in jail converted to 32 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Jose A. Copto Herrera, 25; four days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Benjamin A. Houle, 38; $1,670.50 fine, 135 days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated.