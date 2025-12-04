Ashley Store opening in Spokane and Moscow

Broad River Retail announced on Thursday that it plans to open a new Ashley Store in Moscow next year. That event follows the expected opening later this month of the company’s largest store in the former Macy’s building in NorthTown Mall.

The new plans include building a 24,683-square-foot Ashley Store at Palouse Place shopping center in Moscow. It’s located next to the Old Navy, which is located at 1922 W. Pullman Road.

Palouse Place is situated northwest of the University of Idaho campus.

“This expansion into Moscow reflects our long-term commitment to the Inland Northwest,” Manny Rodrigues, president and chief operating officer of Broad River Retail said in a news release. “Moscow’s energy, culture, and deep sense of community make it an ideal home for Ashley.”

The Moscow Ashley Store would create the company’s second retail location in the Inland Northwest, joining the three-floor, 101,249-square-foot Ashley Store and Outlet at the NorthTown Mall in Spokane.

That store, which is located in the former Macy’s building, will become the largest Ashley Store operated by Broad River Retail, which has a headquarters in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and is one of the nation’s largest independently owned Ashley Store licensees.

“We believe it’s the largest Ashley Store in the world,” Broad River spokesman Tyler Trill said. “It’s a pretty large store for what we are used to. Most of our stores are about 45,000 square feet so it’s about two stores in one.”

The new store in Spokane has already hired a couple dozen employees. The company hosted a three-day hiring event in November.

As for the store opening, the date remains in flux, Trill said.

“We just started loading product into the store this week,” Trill said of the NorthTown store. “We are getting close but it’s going to be open sometime this month.”

As for the new store in Moscow, it will offer furniture and décor for bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms and youth spaces. The location will also include a Sleep Shop with mattresses from several brands.

“Idaho’s business-friendly climate and population growth make it an exciting time to expand here,” Charlie Malouf, Broad River’s CEO, said in the release. “Our Moscow Ashley Store complements our investment in Spokane and allows us to deliver a seamless experience across Idaho and Washington.

“We’re proud to invest in communities that share our values of creativity, education, and connection.”

The Moscow store will create around a dozen retail jobs and related jobs. The Broad River Retail’s average home-furnishings-sales associate earned about $81,000 in 2024, according to the release.

The company has added a distribution center, currently employing 15 people, in Airway Heights, which will serve both the new stores in Spokane and Moscow.

“Our Inland Northwest operations team is ready to deliver unmatched service, which means that Moscow-Pullman customers can shop locally and won’t have to drive to Spokane to pick up their furniture,” Tim Clouse, senior vice president of operations, said in the release.