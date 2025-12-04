Moses Lake School District asks court to order teachers back to classroom

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake School District has filed a lawsuit to return teachers to the classroom, district Director of Public Relations Ryan Shannon said Wednesday.

The district announced it has filed paperwork with Grant County Superior Court to end the work stoppage and order employees back to work. There will be a hearing on the matter later this week, according to the district.

Thursday marked the fourth day of the Moses Lake Educators Association work stoppage and strike after a contract was not ratified between the two entities Sunday. There was still no agreement between the union and the Moses Lake School District as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly before 4 p.m., the district received an updated proposal from the union.

Shannon said he had no further information on the matter, but updates will come later in the week.

According to RCW 41.59.020, certificated employees of school districts, which include teachers, have the right to engage in collective bargaining. However, strikes by public employees are not protected in Washington state, according to RCW 41.56.041.

“Nothing contained in this chapter shall permit or grant any public employee the right to strike or refuse to perform his or her official duties,” reads RCW 41.56.041

According to the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, three statutes prohibit public employees from striking; however, there were no Washington statutes imposing penalties on state employees for engaging in a strike. Disciplinary actions and/or legal action can be taken against public employees who engage in a strike.

In 2009, Kent School District employees were ordered by a judge to return to work after a week of striking. The teachers voted to defy the order. This judge had imposed fines of $200 per day on each teacher and $1,500 per day on the union. Despite the fines, the strike continued for 15 days.