Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gabriel G. Quinnett and Claire E. Haeder, both of Spokane.

Andres Hernandez and Elizabeth D. C.

Daniel J. Trusty and Kimberlee A. Friend, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. Erdman and Ava M. Kerst, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher D. Brown, of Spokane, and Tina L. Goms, of Airway Heights.

Preston J. Villalpando and Sarah C. Shoberg, both of Coulee Dam.

Tyler M. Childs and Breanna M. Harper, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Guenther Living Trust v. Morgan L. Griesinger, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Andrea Olsen, restitution of premises.

Ascott LLC v. Austin Hughes, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Karen Hathaway, restitution of premises.

Fox Glen Apartments LLC v. Jordan Randall, et al., restitution of premises.

Incity Properties Holdings Inc. v. Avery Raveling, et al., restitution of premises.

7720 E. Mission Ave LLC v. Philip S. Fleming, restitution of premises.

DDBT LLC v. Nicholas O. Stilwell, restitution of premises.

Monika Apartments LLC v. Torr Nelson, restitution of premises.

Housing Quarters LLC v. Andrew Forslof, restitution of premises.

Troy Haws, et al. v. City of Spokane, restitution of premises.

M5X2 Fund III LLC v. Andrea N. Guy, restitution of premises.

M5X2 Fund III LLC v. Matthew W. Freeman, et al., restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Omar Andrade, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Taiven Duwaik Albright, restitution of premises.

Iron Bridge QOZB LLC v. Nestor Cruz, restitution of premises.

FAC Broadway LLC v. Debby Jones, restitution of premises.

Indian Trail LLC v. Easton Lavin, restitution of premises.

Craig Smith v. Debbie Hall, restitution of premises.

Alki Pines Properties LLP v. Michelle Lutz, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Phillip Lewis, et al., restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Breaunna Harrity, et al., restitution of premises.

Michael L. Savage v. Breanne Kittilstved, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Tinaleen Maie, et al., restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Raymond Gonzalez, restitution of premises.

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Amanda Hampton, restitution of premises.

Easy Acres Community LLC v. Markus Hogenkamp, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Investments LLC v. Shaylee Cook, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Howell, Jordan S. and Keanna R.

Veney, Imara C. F. and Dandre A.

Driftmeyer, Mary A. and Todd M.

Hinson, David A. and Scott, Elena L.

Betts, Viet A. and Arness, Jerome D.

Joson, Joseph M. and Ditullio, Angela M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Shane T. Birdsill, 33; six months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault of a child.

Robert W. Walters, also known as Robert W. Olson, 37; 220 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Ian D. Nelson, 39; $15 restitution, 127 days in jail with credit given for 127 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment and order violation.

Damien D. Ocacio, 21; 22 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Roman W. Encinas, 47; $700 restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree domestic violence.

Danielle B. Taigaafi, 19; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Christopher S. Coffman, 35; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree reckless burning.

Matthew G.G. Mosier, 28; $25.99 restitution, 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to mail theft.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Michael A. Thompson, 39; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jae W. Lee, 38; 35 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Lonye P. Willy, 22; 42 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Steven A. Shoffner, 37; 51 months in prison, 51 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Denzel M. Tinkoi, 19; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Thomas J. Connors, 29; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

John W. Higginbotham, Spokane; debts of $417,528.

Krysta R. Ficca, Veradale; debts of $107,632.

Dino X. and Katherine B. Vitale, Airway Heights; debts of $184,861.

Nancye J. Lahue, Cheney; debts of $479,538.

Kimbra L. Buhl-Hesse, Spokane; debts of $21,644.

Donna V. Gamache, Spokane; debts of $48,872.

Kenneth N. Getty, Spokane; debts of $449,370.

Diana L. Ellison, Spokane; debts of $406,803.

Eligiah H. LaFountaine, Spokane; debts of $26,217.

Daneil R. and Deanna L. Neal, Spokane Valley; debts of $49,088.

Sequoia Camacho, Spokane; debts not listed.

Ethan R. and Melissa M. Carpenter, Spokane; debts of $37,740.

Cassie M. Hansen, Spokane; debts of $61,115.

Connor P. McComb, Cheney; debts of $21,765.

Jackson S. and Kendra F. Romney, Spokane; debts of $383,882.

Michael D. Olson, Loon Lake; debts of $80,886.

Susan L. Williams, Valley; debts of $77,659.

Bette K. Brower, Spokane; debts of $390,985.

Charles C. Parks, Spokane; debts of $102,487.

Kathryn L. Muelder, Spokane; debts of $837,588.

Megan K. Buckles, Spokane; debts of $118,149.

Sally A. Schmidt, Ritzville; debts of $31,948.

Garrett O. Maxey, Spokane Valley; debts of $42,765.

Melanie R. Bryant, Spokane; debts of $59,844.

Flight 509 LLC, Spokane; debts of $5,821,347.

Wage-earner petitions

Ryan M. McCaskell, Spokane Valley; debts of $98,781.

Angel A. Dominguez, Warden; debts of $127,710.

Christopher J. Perkins, Colbert; debts of $467,478.

Kelly L. Younger, Spokane Valley; debts not listed.

Christopher J. Demateis, Spokane; debts of $430,978.

Matthew J. and Robyn B. Baird, Cheney; debts of $574,802.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Philippo, Soros, 29; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Felipe D. J. Salazar Pineda, 26; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Adrian L. Seymore, 50; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and third-degree theft.

Tony A. Pham, 30; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Andrew R. Sylvia, 39; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license and permit violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tyrell K. Darlington, 37; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Bronson P. J. De Gagne, 30; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.

Shawn J. Gharst, 55; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Jona Gufsag, 36; 79 days in jail with credit given for 79 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Christian T. Disterhef, 27; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree malicious mischief.

Dewine Menke, 30; 30 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of a controlled substance.