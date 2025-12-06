Death toll passes 900 in Indonesian floods

A survivor carries relief supplies while walking through tree trunks that were stranded in an area affected by a deadly flash flood following heavy rains in Karang Baru, Aceh Tamiang regency, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 6, 2025. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

By Ajeng Ulfiana and Yudhistira Reuters

ACEH TAMIANG, Indonesia – Residents in the Indonesian region of Aceh Tamiang climbed over slippery logs and walked for about an hour on Saturday to get aid as the death toll from floods and landslides that hit Sumatra island this month reached more than 900.

The number known to have died as a result of the cyclone-induced floods and landslides across three Indonesian provinces on Sumatra, including Aceh, was 916 on Saturday, with 274 listed as missing, government data showed. The storm systems also killed about 200 people in southern Thailand and Malaysia.

Survivors in the Aceh Tamiang region, on the northeast coast of Sumatra, walked for an hour on Saturday, scrambling over scattered logs and passing overturned cars to reach an aid distribution centre set up by volunteers, they told Reuters.

Volunteers handed out clean clothes and brought in a tanker truck of fresh water so people could fill plastic bottles, Reuters witnesses said.

Residents drink floodwater





Dimas Firmansyah, a 14-year-old at an Islamic boarding school, said Aceh Tamiang had been cut off, and that students had stayed at the school for a week, taking turns to search for food and boiling and drinking floodwater.

“We stayed for about a week there,” Dimas said, urging the government to come to the area to see the calamity themselves.

Local government officials on Sumatra have called on the national government in Jakarta to declare a national emergency to free up additional funds for rescue and relief efforts.

Earlier this week, President Prabowo Subianto said the situation was improving and current arrangements were sufficient.

Environmental groups say deforestation to blame





Green groups say deforestation linked to mining and logging aggravated the impact of the floods, and Indonesia is investigating companies suspected of clearing forests around flood-hit areas.

Indonesia’s environment ministry said it had temporarily halted the operations of the suspected companies, and that it will require them to perform environmental audits.

The companies include North Sumatra Hydro Energy, which runs the China-funded 510-megawatt hydropower plant in the Batang Toru region of North Sumatra, miner Agincourt Resources, which operates the Martabe Gold Mine, also in Batang Toru, and state agricultural group Perkebunan Nusantara III. The latter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

North Sumatra Hydro Energy also did not immediately respond to a query sent on LinkedIn. Agincourt Resources declined to comment, a spokesperson said, as it had not received an official letter on the halt.

Aerial surveys show land-clearing in Batang Toru that may have exacerbated the flooding, the environment ministry said.