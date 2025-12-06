Jimmy Rogers posts goodbye letter to WSU: ‘This was never my intention’

PULLMAN – On his way out at Washington State, coach Jimmy Rogers posted a goodbye letter on social media.

On Saturday afternoon, Rogers wrote in part that “this was never my intention” to leave WSU so soon, choosing to leave for the opening at Iowa State on Friday evening. Rogers spent one season with the Cougars, going 6-6.

Rogers’ indication that it was never his intention would seem to run contrary to what Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said on Friday, indicating that he met Rogers years ago.

“The first time I met him, he said to me, ‘How do I become the head coach at Iowa State University?’ ” Pollard told reporters. “I told him, you’re probably going to need to go one more level (up) before you get here. And we stayed in contact. When I asked him why he was going to Washington State, he said, ‘It was because you told me I needed to go to the next level.’ ”

Rogers also wrote this: “This opportunity has always been a dream of mine and one that allows my family to return closer to home.” Rogers grew up in the Phoenix area, but he spent most of his adult life in South Dakota, where he followed a four-year playing career with a 12-year coaching stint, including the 2023 and 2024 seasons as head coach.