Spokane Chiefs crowd breaks record during Teddy Bear Toss

A teddy bear sits after a Spokane Chiefs goal Tri-City Americans in the second period of a WHL game on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane, WA. (James Snook/For The Spokeman-Review)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Chiefs figured their fans had waited long enough and scored their first goal of the annual Teddy Bear Toss game three minutes and four seconds into the second period, with quite a few fans still in line for concessions.

The crowd roared, the Chiefs players rushed the ice and stuffed animals of all shapes, sizes and hues rained down on the ice when Chase Harrington sunk the puck into the Tri-City Americans’ net. A record-setting 9,087 stuffed animals hit the ice, beating the previous record of 8,604 set in 2019.

“I just kind of got a shot through,” Harrington said as stuffed animals continued to fall. “It’s unreal. It’s electric in here.”

It took 23 minutes for a small army of volunteers to cram the stuffed animals into five extended cab pickup trucks before turning to trash bags when the trucks were so full there was barely enough room for the drivers.

The Teddy Bear Toss has been an annual tradition for decades, with the toys being donated to the Christmas Bureau. The Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, the Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide grocery store vouchers to families in need at Christmas along with a toy and a book for each child.

It’s not unusual for the Teddy Bear Toss game to sell out, and fans often report there’s just a special vibe in the air. Angela Berto has been coming to the Teddy Bear Toss game since it was played in the former arena, known as the Boone Street Barn.

“I was a kid,” she said. “We come for Teddy Bear Toss every year for sure.”

Her group picked out a pair of hot pink and orange Care Bears as well as a bright red and orange dinosaur. Berto said they tried to pick stuffed animals that would be gender neutral and appeal to all ages.

Berto said she can’t imagine not coming to the Teddy Bear Toss.

“It brings the holiday spirit, to be honest,” she said.

Makenna Simmons and Megan Pratley picked out the biggest teddy bears they could find and then stationed themselves next to the ice. It was their first Teddy Bear Toss.

“We have season tickets this year, so it’s a big thing that was talked about,” Simmons said of the toss. “I’m not sure I can get it over the glass.”

“It’s very exciting,” Pratley said.

Dave Rier brought a small white polar bear with a red scarf, attending the game with a group of coworkers from Jubilant HolisterStier, the sponsor of the game. It would be his first Teddy Bear Toss. “It’s going to be great – the game, the donation, the atmosphere,” he said.

Spokane Chiefs players wore special Teddy Bear Toss jerseys during Saturday night’s game, which will be auctioned off with the proceeds split between the Christmas Bureau and the Spokane Chiefs Continuing Education Program.

This is the second year of wearing special jerseys on Teddy Bear Toss night. For years, the Chiefs were allowed only three special jerseys, which were reserved for Military Appreciation Day, Chiefs Fight Cancer and St. Patrick’s Day, said Alex Costanzo, director of marketing and community relations.

“Last year, the league let us do a fourth, so we introduced our Teddy Bear Toss jersey,” Costanzo said. “We wanted it to be something that made sense, not a one-off, random day.”

This year’s special Teddy Bear Toss jersey is white with the face of Boomer, the Chiefs’ mascot, wearing a Santa hat on the front. There are red and green stripes on the sleeve, and the player’s name on the back is in green text with the player number in red.

The auction to win one of the special jerseys is already live at https://fans.winwithdash.com/team/spokanechiefs and will close on Dec. 10. The minimum bid for a game jersey is $350.

The auction of the 2024 jerseys raised $3,000 for the Christmas Bureau.

Donations

