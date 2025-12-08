Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy K. M. Gouin and Heather L. Anderson, both of Spokane Valley.

Logan M. Brastrup and Cindy M. Mathison, both of Newman Lake.

Charles E. Martin and Tonya L. Smith, both of Spokane.

Mitchell P. Heid and Hannah G. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Francis K. Ruholl, of Metairie, La., and Jean B. Henson, of New Orleans.

Cristian A. Mancilla Naranjo and Adrienne M. Lebleu, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

United Financial Casualty Co. v. Frederick J. Eke, et al., complaint for damages.

Patrick Cronin v. Kaream Sesay, complaint for damages.

Contech Engineered Solutions v. T.W. Clark Construction LLC, complaint.

Pacific Coast Supply LLC v. Joe K. Rasmussen and Jodi Rasmussen, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Resleff, Kimberly D. and Mark A.

Morris, Sara and Jesse R.

Taninchev, Stacy B. and Borislav P.

Epifanio, Eric M. and Alyssa M.

Nguyen, Hong T. A. and Vu, Andy V.

Minear, Delylah J. and Berry, Jacob W.

Koontz, Misty L. and Rodel L.

Per, Eh and Wah, Hsar

Ruland, Megan K. and Isaiah A.

Delano, Jessica M. and Newman, Marissa A.

Kamitomo, Kelsey A. K. and Griffith, Christopher J.

Eversole, Robert F. and Celeste

Dilley, Darrold K. and Street, Jennifer

Chambliss, Michael J. and McKenzy R.

Rose, Dean A. and Jessica

McGhee, William J. and Milo N.

Weaver, Sydney L. and Cameron M.

Rhodes, Staci E. and Johnston, James T.

Zietz, Cody and Amanda

Williams, Lynette M. and Thomas E., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Daniel J. Chavez, 32; $15 restitution, 44 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree theft and two counts of order violation.

Michael K. McKenzie, 40; $750 restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Robert J. Clezie, 62; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Anthony J. Veliz, 44; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Robert E. Simpson, 55; $15 restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after being found guilty of two counts of order violation.

Dylan M. Boren, 43; 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Danielle E. Startin, also known as Eden Sebesta, Danielle Taylor and Eden Taylor, 37; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Chaiya S. Rodin, 24; 37 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

Kristen A. Morris, 38; 12 days in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping community custody.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Alexis M. Read, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault, harassment and domestic unlawful display of a weapon.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Caleb B. Hulings, 20; 674 days in prison with credit given for 674 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Jacob L. Bausch, 41; 96 days in jail with credit given for 96 days served, resisting arrest, two counts of fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

Ireland D. M. Pengiel, 25; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Robert A. Marton, 35; $990.50 fine, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 60 months of probation.