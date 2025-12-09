Creepy doll maker pleads guilty in Harvard Med stolen human remains case

By Colleen Cronin Boston Herald

BOSTON – A Salem doll maker known for her gruesome creations pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen goods – in this case, human remains – in federal court Monday.

Katrina Maclean admitted that she sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School to a person in Pennsylvania. Her North Shore studio and shop called Kat’s Creepy Creations sold “oddities,” “creepy dolls,” and “bone art,” according to a private Instagram bio for the store.

Maclean struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors from the Middle District of Pennsylvania, getting them to drop a conspiracy charge in exchange for her guilty plea on the other count.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and fine of $250,000, but prosecutors are only recommending a 12-month sentence, as a part of the deal.

According to a June 2023 indictment, Maclean sometimes entered Harvard Medical School’s morgue in Boston, with the help of a school employee Cedric Lodge, to choose body parts to sell to her customers in other states and at her Peabody shop.

She purchased two dissected faces from Lodge for the prices of $600 right before Halloween in 2020, according to court documents.

During the summer of 2021, she also sent human skin to Pennsylvania resident Jeremy Pauley, who then tanned the skin for her. In lieu of a monetary payment, Maclean sent Pauley more skin in September 2021 to pay for his tanning services.

The following month Maclean received $8,800 from Pauley for human remains purchases through PayPal.

In addition to Maclean, Lodge, his wife Denise, and another of Lodge’s buyers Joshua Taylor have all pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the transportation of stolen goods across state lines. Pauley also pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and was sentenced to two years probation after police found buckets of human remains in his Pennsylvania home.

Lodge had access to remains because he worked in the department of the Harvard Medical School that accepts anatomical gifts. But instead of always properly cremating, interning, or returning the dissected and studied bodies to next of kin, Lodge would steal body parts including skin, heads, brains, and bones and sell them through a multi-state remains-trafficking ring, prosecutors said.

“Some crimes defy understanding,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Middle District of Pennsylvania Gerard M. Karam at the time of the indictment. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human.”

Maclean still awaits final sentencing. It’s unclear if she still owns or operates her Peabody business, although the mill where the store was previously located no longer lists Kat’s Creepy Creations in its directory.

