A wind burst forming over remote ocean may affect global weather in 2026

By Ben Noll washington post

A warm wind shift is unfolding in a remote part of the equatorial Pacific Ocean. And despite its geographical isolation, it could signal the start of a planetary change in ocean temperatures and weather patterns.

This change has scientists concerned that the planet could break temperature records in the years to come – because it raises the odds of a planet-warming El Niño in 2026.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, said that if a significant El Niño event develops, global temperatures could be well above the long-term average for two years.

“This is concerning, because that would probably mean that we set another new global temperature record and possibly by a significant margin,” Swain said.

What a westerly wind burst is

Typically, winds blow from east to west across the tropical Pacific Ocean, forming a predictable pattern called trade winds. These trade winds cause some of the planet’s warmest ocean water to pile up in the western Pacific, near Papua New Guinea and the Philippines. But a few times a year on average, winds weaken and reverse direction, blowing from west to east at about 15 mph for a few weeks – forming a westerly wind burst.

This wind shift can bring changes in rainfall and temperatures across the tropical Pacific islands and spark tropical cyclones.

Importantly, it can also trigger the beginning of a shift from La Niña to El Niño – with important consequences for the planet’s weather patterns.

El Niño and La Niña are opposite phases of the natural climate pattern called the El Niño-Southern Oscillation – Earth’s most important source of year-to-year climate variability. The planet is currently experiencing La Niña conditions, during which cooler-than-average ocean waters pool in the eastern and central Pacific. That’s been the case for five out of the past six years.

A shift to El Niño in 2026 could spell rising global temperatures, humidity and moisture levels as storm-steering jet stream winds change. During El Niño, warm ocean waters build in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific. Eventually, this warmth is transported out of the tropics and toward the poles, influencing weather patterns worldwide.

Winds from a westerly wind burst push warm water east from an area south of Guam called the West Pacific Warm Pool, home to the planet’s warmest ocean waters. This happens as the phenomenon spurs slow-moving and large oceanic waves called Kelvin waves.

“Unlike the waves you see at the beach, Kelvin waves do not curl over and then crash. They are more like the waves in your bathtub, which slowly slosh around,” said Michelle L’Heureux of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Kelvin waves take two to three months to cross the Pacific. So, if this westerly wind burst causes one, it would be sometime in early 2026 that warmer ocean water reaches the eastern Pacific, near Peru and Ecuador in South America.

For an El Niño event to develop next year, several more westerly wind bursts would probably need to occur, with each shifting more heat from west to east across the Pacific.

One key cause of westerly wind bursts is the Madden-Julian Oscillation, a pulse of clouds and rain that rotates around the global tropics every one to two months on average.

Although the westerly wind burst is an important first step toward steering the climate system in the direction of El Niño, Swain cautioned that it’s too early to know whether an event would develop next year.

According to the latest outlook from NOAA, neutral conditions (neither La Niña nor El Niño) are favored to develop early next year, before odds for El Niño grow steadily, reaching higher than 40% next summer.

“It can sometimes take longer to develop than the models think,” Swain said.