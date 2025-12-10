Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore in jail shortly after firing; police investigating assault

By Tony Paul Detroit News

DETROIT — Former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was in jail on Wednesday night, hours after his firing.

Moore was in police custody minutes before Michigan publicly announced his firing.

After 10 p.m. Wednesday, Pittsfield Township police confirmed it was investigating an alleged assault, without naming Moore, but in response to multiple media queries from The Detroit News about Moore on Wednesday. Police said an investigation began around 4:10 p.m.; Michigan publicly announced his firing at 4:43 p.m.

Pittsfield Township police said “a suspect” was taken into custody, and Moore was in the Washtenaw County Jail as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to online court records. He was booked at 8:30 p.m., according to court records.

“The incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community,” Pittsfield Township police said in a media statement Wednesday night, released by chief of police Patrick Gray.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details.

“Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as possible.”

Saline police chief Marlene Radzik confirmed to The News earlier Wednesday that Pittsfield Township’s police department was handling a complaint involving Moore.

Pittsfield Township police said an investigation began in the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road, according to the release Wednesday night. There is an apartment complex in that vicinity.

Additional details, including on any potential charges, were not immediately known Wednesday night.

Moore, 39, was fired by Michigan on Wednesday after two seasons as head coach, after an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Moore joined Michigan’s staff under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2018, as tight-ends coach, and was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was acting head coach for multiple games in the 2023 national-championship season, while Harbaugh served multiple suspensions.

After Harbaugh left to become head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers following UM’s national title in January 2024, Moore was promoted to head coach.

Moore was suspended two games in the 2025 season as fallout from the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga, and was to be suspended for the season opener against Western Michigan in 2026. Moore had three years left on his contact that was to pay him more than $6 million a year. UM fired him for cause.

Moore previously was on coaching staffs at Central Michigan and Louisville.