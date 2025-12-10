Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew W. Weigand and Hannah M. Smith, both of Spokane.

Kevin C. Turner and Desiree G. Bryan, both of Spokane.

Brody M. Martin and Bethany J. Watson, both of Spokane.

Elijah B. Child and Eli J. Ordaz, both of Spokane.

Cameron M. Ealy and Emily A. Tate, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

SKMC Investments Spokane Mayfair Properties LLC v. Leah Shoemaker, restitution of premises.

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. John Tibbett, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Tekiyah Kugler, restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. James Kappelman, restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Korey Sammons, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services LLC v. Scherri Cleveland, restitution of premises.

J&S Construction Inc. v. Brandon J. Gerard, complaint.

Robert O. Opiyo v. Blaze A. Mentser, Olivia N. Campos Coiado, Colleen R. Sebo and Alan J. Freeman, complaint for personal injury and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Leal, Nalo A. and Leal Mullin, Larkin M.

Gaulke, Tami D. and Dwaine K.

Bissell, Miranda R. and Nash, David C.

Phelps, Dillon M. and Rektor, Sarah R.

Kildal, Kelly S. and Travis M.

Kersey, Brett E. and Tanya M.

Spolski, Emily J. and Gockley, Ryan P. R.

Rusimuka, Bimwavita T. and Arsene, Hurama M.

Clowers, Ashlee A. and Travis K.

Livingston, Kevin L. and Kelly J.

Herbert, Darlyne and Joseph

Hoffmann, Christopher and Aimee

Sleeper, Dallas G. and Karen R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Timothy King, 65; 144 months in prison with credit given for 364 days served, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree domestic arson, unlawful domestic imprisonment, interfering with reporting domestic violence and 15 counts of second-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jeffrey W. Barham, 39; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jerry D. Huntoon, 52; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Kenneth Smith, 26; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery.

Evan W. White, 19; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to eluding a police vehicle.

Michael W. Spottedblanket, 38; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree burglary.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Brandon L. Kolodziejczak, 36; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to bail jumping and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

James D. Bridges, 27; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Alexzander W. Kemano, 19; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Leroy E. Martin, also known as Leroi E. Green, 45; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jonathan A. Glindeman, 31; $617.82 restitution, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property, first-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree theft.

Tredone M. J. Winborne, 31; 87 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a firearm.

Linfield Heran, 22; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Miguel Ruiz, 33; $250 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Alicia A. Chavez, 34; 90 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and making a false statement to a public servant.

Christopher M. Downey, 31; 19 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jerry L. Everett, 39; 90 days in jail converted to 77 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Heather M. Fourstar, 44; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without a license.

Jonathan L. Gaede, 27; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Robert J. Klassen, Jr., 60; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Marcilino Mera, 29; six days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Colton J. Nordlund, 35; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Robert M. Packard, 54; 90 days in jail, indecent exposure with sexual motivation and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Paul L. Racz, 49; 21 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Matthew O. Sherman, 19; 25 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Joseph B. Stolar, 35; 180 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Blaike A. Clark, 19; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Alexandra M. Epperson, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kendra R. Jaurez, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, two-counts of fourth-degree assault.

Jeffrey A. Vietzke, 56; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Shannon K. Schluter, 53; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

John J. Slobodow, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Rodrick W. Sowl, 55; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shane A. Tweedy, 34; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Allie S. Pilarski, 31; 30 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Logan M. Solsten, 31; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Chloe K. Thomas, 33; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Mason D. Hansen, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brian J. Hogan, Jr., 31; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kveon L. N. Johnson, 18; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Daniel V. Magistrale, 46; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license.