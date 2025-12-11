Atmospheric river storm soaks Western Washington. See flood risks, safety tips

By Julia Hawkins Bellingham Herald

An atmospheric river-fueled storm is soaking Western Washington and other parts of the Pacific Northwest, bringing heavy rain and snowfall that has resulted in flooding, road closures and emergency evacuations.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency on Wednesday, allowing the state to ask for federal funding to help cover the “significant” costs of responding to the crisis, the Olympian previously reported.

“We need the federal government to grant that request,” Ferguson told reporters at a Wednesday news conference. “This is critical.”

Rising water levels in the White and Puyallup rivers have forced East Pierce County roads to close – including state Route 410 in Sumner, the News Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, evacuation orders were issued for part of Orting after the Puyallup River spilled its banks, the News Tribune reported.

Flooding prompted several road closures around Thurston County, the Olympian reported.

The Nooksack River in Whatcom County crested at record levels, sending water surging downstream toward Ferndale, the Bellingham Herald reported.

Floodwaters also closed many roads in rural Whatcom County, including Badger Road at Highway 9 and the U.S.-Canada border crossing at Sumas, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

What is an atmospheric river?

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration describes an atmospheric river as “relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere – like rivers in the sky – that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics,”

“While atmospheric rivers can vary greatly in size and strength,” the weather service said, “the average atmospheric river carries an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.”

An atmospheric river can last anywhere from an hour to five days, depending on how large it is, according to the weather agency.

The current weather system traveling through Washington, the Oregon Coast and North Idaho is expected to last through Friday according to the National Weather Service.

Where are flooding risks in Washington?

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of 14 counties that will remain in effect through Friday.

These are the affected counties:

Clallam.

Grays Harbor.

Island.

Jefferson.

Kitsap.

Mason.

San Juan.

Skagit.

Whatcom.

King.

Lewis.

Pierce.

Snohomish.

Thurston.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the weather service said. “Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.”

A flood warning for parts of Whatcom and King counties will remain in effect through Friday afternoon, the weather service said.

A flood watch is issued when “conditions are favorable” for flooding to occur, the nation weather service explained on its website, while a flood warning is issued “when flooding is imminent or occurring,”

The NWS also issued a flash flood watch for parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties, warning of the “potential failure of the levees and dikes of the Skagit River below Sedro-Wooley to the mouth of the Skagit River.”

“Extensive flooding of streets, homes and farmland will be possible,” the weather service said.

The flash flood watch remains in effect through late Friday night.

How can I prepare for flooding?

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FloodSmart website, you can look up your address in the Flood Map Service Center to “learn if you live, work or travel in areas that are at higher risk for flooding.”

You should consider purchasing flood insurance for your home to protect property and recover from damage.

“Take photos and videos of all major household items and valuables” and “store them in a safe waterproof place because they are important when filing insurance claims,” the FloodSmart website reads. “Save copies of birth certificates, passports, medical records and insurance papers in a safe, dry place,”

Check updates from the National Weather Service. If evacuation is needed, local law enforcement will help lead to the alternative routes and shelters.

What should I do

during a flood?

The Washington State Department of Health offers these tips to stay safe during a flood:

Stay away from moving water.

Stay away from disaster areas unless authorities ask for volunteers.

Stay away from downed power lines.

If your home is flooded, turn the utilities off until emergency officials tell you it is safe to turn them on. Do not pump the basement out until floodwater recedes.

Avoid weakened floors, walls and rooftops.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and clean water if you come in contact with floodwaters.

Follow official emergency evacuation routes.

If your car stalls in floodwater, get out quickly and move to higher ground.

What should I not do

during a flood?

According to the Washington State Department of Health, you should not try to walk or drive through flooded areas.

“Water can be deeper than it appears and water levels rise quickly,” the state agency said.

Road closures are intentional and to guarantee the safety of everyone.

Iowa Street in Bellingham had two signs on the west side at the Interstate 5 on-ramp and off-ramp indicating the road was closed, but no signage on the east side, a Bellingham Herald reporter said.

Ignoring posted warnings can result in cars getting stranded or swept away in raising waters.

“Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on its Ready.gov website.

Everson resident Jose Garcia was killed by rising flood water on Nov. 15, 2021.

What can I do after a flood?

If you have had to evacuate, do not return to your home until authorities have given instructions and guidelines to do so according to Ready.gov.

Avoid driving unless it is an emergency.

When returning home, take the following steps, according to Ready.gov:

Wear heavy-duty personal protection equipment. The bacteria in water and mold caused by the flood can cause illness.

Steer clear electrical equipment in water. If safe to do so, turn off electricity in your home to avoid electric shock in your home.

Stay away from downed power lines in water, they could charge the water and cause shock.