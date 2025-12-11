Christmas Bureau is set up and ready to welcome people on Thursday

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 26 to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, 12, 13 and 18. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15-17. Closed Sunday, Dec. 14.

Volunteers gathered at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center Wednesday to be shown the ropes in final preparations before the Christmas Bureau opens to the public Thursday.

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide a grocery store voucher to families in need at Christmas as well as a book and a toy for each child.

They learned how the toy bagging area works, which is stocked with handmade wooden cars and small stuffed animals from the Spokane Chiefs Teddy Bear Toss as bonus gifts while supplies last. They learned how to register families on the computers and also learned how to request more of a certain toy from the back room when supplies in the toy room run low.

Christmas Bureau coordinator Heidi Meany spoke about creating an experience for recipients rather than talking about the nuts and bolts about how things work. Part of that experience is bringing in musicians and singers to provide entertainment while people wait in line, sometimes for hours.

“We give our recipients an experience,” she said. “When they walk in the door they are met with smiles, happiness and entertainment.”

Meany was greeted with applause when she said that last year’s Christmas Bureau served 8,576 households, including 12,601 children.

“We can’t help everyone who needs help in our community, but we’re going to do our darndest to help as many as can get down here,” she said.

The Christmas Bureau is a place where parents can take their time and carefully select a toy and a book for each of their children. “There’s nobody that picks it out for them,” she said. “That’s what sets us apart.”

She encouraged the volunteers to meet the recipients where they are. “The folk that arrive here, that are asking for help, did not wake up in the same warm bed and have the same breakfast we did,” she said.

The doors of the Bureau open at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will be open daily through Dec. 18, with the exception of Sunday, Dec. 14.

Donations

New donations of $24,874.62 have pushed the year-to-date total to an important milestone, one third of the goal. The Christmas Bureau now has $212,165.15 of the $600,000 goal to fund Christmas for those in need.

Tipke Manufacturing, of Spokane, donated $2,500.

The Kelly and Connie Mickelson Family Fund at the Innovia Foundation gave $1,500.

Diane Kelly, of Spokane, donated $1,000 “in memory of Don Kelly, who volunteered at the Christmas Bureau for many years to help make it what it is today! Many thanks.” Nicholas Abariotes, of Veradale, gave $1,000 “in memory of George, Alice and Gus Abariotes.” Tamara Dees sent $1,000 via PayPal, as did Emily Williams. Tom Bryant contributed $1,000 via PayPal “in memory of our beloved son-in-law, John Clifford.”

The Rockwood at Whitworth Retirement Community donated $965.

Jan Liane, of Spokane, gave $500. Valerie and Michael Adams, of Spokane, sent $500. Judith Hudson, of Spokane, contributed $500 “in thankfulness for all the many volunteers who make this Bureau happen each year.”

An anonymous Colbert donor sent $500, writing “Thank you for setting this up every year. It’s good to be a part of it.” Lois Havlicek, of Liberty Lake, contributed $500. Dawn Voelker, of Spokane Valley, donated $500. Paul May, of Greenacres, gave $500, writing “Merry Christmas. Best wishes to all.”

Lawrence Kiewert, of Deer Park, sent $500. David and Cindy Heitstuman, of Spokane Valley, donated $500. “Thank you for all the hard work you do all year long to make the holidays a little brighter,” they wrote. “You are amazing! Merry Christmas.” Steven and Lorrie McNutt, of Spokane, contributed $500.

Elaine Vandervert donated $500 via PayPal, writing “Thank you for taking care of our community and our neighbors!” Two anonymous donors each sent $500 via PayPal. Linda Solan contributed $500 via PayPal. Tim Brinson gave $500 via PayPal “in memory of Megan Magner Brinson – kindergarten teacher, wife, mother and grandmother.”

The Krista Foundation Fund at the Innovia Foundation donated $475.

An anonymous donor gave $350 “in recognition of the parents, grandparents and guardians who choose to use their time and energy to come to the Christmas Bureau in order for their children to experience the joy of Christmas.” Renae Younker donated $350 via PayPal.

An anonymous Spokane donor sent $300. David Epperson donated $300 via PayPal. Linda Greene and Barbara Bunkers each gave $300 via PayPal.

Lori Thompson gave $250 via PayPal, as did Charles Horgan. An anonymous donor contributed $250 “for Kay Schultheis and Joan McCann, whose faith supports the community year round, from your grandkids, nieces and nephews.”

Bob and Kathy Bohlen, of Spokane, gave $200, writing “Thanks for all your help!” Bob and Cil LaFountain, of Spokane Valley, donated $200. Ted and Sandy Vogelman, of Spokane, sent $200. “May the Christmas Fund bring some peace and joy to the many displaced people in our community,” they wrote.

Art and Julie Thayer donated $200 via PayPal. “We would like to help brighten the holidays for another family with this donation,” they wrote. “Merry Christmas!” Kathleen Griffith gave $200 via PayPal. Bette Brattebo sent $200 via PayPal, writing “Thanks for making Christmas merry for so many people.” Patricia Wachter contributed $200 via PayPal, writing “I am blessed to be able to donate to such a wonderful organization!”

Naomi Franklin, of Spokane, sent $150. Gregory Olson gave $150 via PayPal.

Mark McFall gave $125 via PayPal. Bria Nielsen donated $110 via PayPal.

Christel Aigner, of Spokane, gave $100. Robert and Judith Gross, of Medical Lake, sent $100. Colleen Warner, of Spokane, donated $100. Connie Carlson and Timothy Williams, of Spokane, contributed $100. Phyllis Thayer, of Spokane, sent $100. An anonymous donor gave $100.

Marilyn Thordarson, of Spokane, gave $100. “Thank you for offering this remarkable event each year providing Christmas books and toys to families who face challenges,” she wrote. “As one of the musicians at the event, I get to see first hand the anticipation and joy you bring to these families!” An anonymous donor gave $100 “in memory of Joe and Irene Lynch of Coulee Dam, Washington.”

The following people each donated $100 via PayPal: Kathy Ugaldea, Rose Wardian, Daunita Higgins, Daniel Simonson, Georgia Hartman, Richard Splichal, Donna Stovall, the Evans Woodward household, Elizabeth Justice and two anonymous donors.

Walter Williams gave $100 via PayPal “in memory of Fred and Nadine Westerberg.” Wendy Davis sent $100 via PayPal “in memory of Nancy Wright.”

Janet Munson contributed $75 via PayPal.

Betty Thompson, of Spokane, gave $50. Mary and Charles Steen, of Liberty Lake, sent $50. An anonymous donor sent $50 “in memory of Don Morley of Grand Coulee, Washington.” Colleen Woods donated $50 via PayPal, writing “It’s not much, but hopefully it will help fulfill your mission to help Spokane’s children have a good Christmas.”

An anonymous donor gave $50 via PayPal. Susan Anderson sent $50 via PayPal, as did Tamia Herchold.

Lisa Gardner gave $40 via PayPal. Olevia Page contributed $30 via PayPal.

Lori Sullivan, of Spokane, donated $25. Darrel and Laureen Monasmith, of Spokane, gave $25. Gordon Radford sent $25 via PayPal.