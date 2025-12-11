Mead School Board approves new policy limiting classroom decor, teacher comments that espouse personal beliefs

The Mead School Board Monday night unanimously approved a policy regulating what teachers can say, wear and display in their classrooms.

The policy, based on blueprints from the Washington State School Directors’ Association, spurred concern from the Mead teacher’s union about its implementation and scope.

The policy and accompanying procedure surround “staff expression,” prohibiting classroom decorations that “advocate for or promote their personal beliefs (whether those beliefs are political, social, religious, etc),” the procedure reads.

The new rules are meant to ensure classrooms are neutral environments where kids aren’t subject to any “bias or undue influence,” school board member Michael Cannon said at Monday’s school board meeting.

“I’m increasingly aware that schools in general, across the country and the state are being brought into some form of cultural disputes,” Cannon said. “School environments become venues for political, ideological signaling. It could be by anyone, from any perspective, and because of that, students can feel tension or anxiety or exclusion. All that equates to a barrier to learning.”

Cannon said at the meeting that the policy wasn’t prompted by any specific complaints in the district, but a piece of their recurring practice to update policies. Mead Education Association President Toby Doolittle, who leads the teachers union, said in an interview he thinks some parts of the policy are reasonable, but he still has questions about what exactly teachers cannot display.

“It would be helpful to know, in a classroom, what is considered to be problematic from our school board’s perspective,” he said. “I’m not sure what in a classroom currently shouldn’t be in the classroom.”

The new policy does not address specifics of objectionable classroom decor or statements from teachers, other than it cannot “promote personal, social, political or religious beliefs.” Accompanying procedure lays out permissible decor, including: the United States and Washington flag, district and school swag, approved awards, motivational posters, instructional aids like the periodic table of the elements or a photo of Anne Frank or copy of the Constitution, merch from colleges, temporarily displayed student artwork and “content-neutral decor” like curtains.

“Prohibitions under the policy apply only to décor or messaging that advocates for personal political, social, or religious beliefs, ensuring that classroom displays enhance learning rather than distract from it,” a statement from the school board read.

While board members said the policy aims to uplift students’ academic achievement, Doolittle said he worries it will have a sort of chilling effect on how teachers interact with their pupils.

“To develop a positive atmosphere for kids, our educators need to be able to model, create an environment that ensures respect, honesty and authenticity, and that we’re able to respond to students’ curiosity and support them in times of need,” Doolittle said. “That will be really hard to do when you’re concerned as an educator that what you say might impact your employment.”

Doolittle said “excessive” displays of one’s personal views are not necessary in a classroom, but some moments demand empathy from teachers, like if a student is in “a time of crisis.” As an example, Doolittle said teachers have prayed with their kids when asked when “tragedy strikes.”

“I worry that our folks will get nervous or scared in those situations and will not be in a place of 100% support for kids,” Doolittle said.

He added that the board’s “intent may be positive, but I don’t think they fully understand the ramifications.”

In a provided statement, Mead Superintendent Travis Hanson said Mead’s 750 educators “do an amazing job” of making students feel comfortable and welcome at school. That will not change under the new rules, he said.

The policy “does not hinder any staff member from demonstrating and expressing empathy to students, providing appropriate social/emotional support, or interacting with students in ways that ensure students feel seen, valued and respected,” Hanson wrote.

Mead is not the only area school district with such a policy on the books. It’s based on a Washington State School Directors’ Association model policy, created by the state coalition of school board members to act as legal blueprints for prospective policies school boards can adopt.

Spokane Public Schools adopted its own version of the staff expression policy in December 2023. The policies are the same, save for a section removed from the Mead version addressing school staff’s personal social media platforms, “encouraging” staff to be aware viewers may associate what they post with their roles as educators.

In accompanying procedures, which school boards draft in conjunction with adopted policies to explain how they should be carried out, Mead’s version is more expansive than Spokane’s.

Where they differ largely is in Mead’s explicit standards that any decor cannot espouse any “social” beliefs.

Identical in Mead and Spokane’s procedures is that classroom decoration and teachers’ clothes cannot endorse or oppose political candidates or campaigns, nor can they promote or disparage a religious belief. Both districts allow for “context-appropriate civil personal expression.”

Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Jarrard wrote in an email that the district has not had any complaints in the two years they’ve had the policy in place.

Spokane School Board President Jenny Slagle also said she had not heard anyone raise concerns about the Spokane version of the policy.

“It doesn’t have blanket prohibitions; it’s a guidance, and we trust our educators and our administrators to use their judgment and collaborate with each other,” Slagle said. “We would not want to ban any cultural reflection or recognition of student identities, so we always try to make sure that students are feeling like they have a space to belong.”

It is unclear when and how the policy will be implemented in Mead schools. Hanson told the board reviewing and implementing the policy would take some time, likely around 30 to 60 days of talks. The board will discuss the policy again at their Jan. 12 work session.

“I imagine that will probably crack the door on the conversation as to what implementation of this policy would look like system wide,” Hanson said.