Q&A: On UCLA’s highs and lows, Donovan Dent, keys vs. Gonzaga

Gonzaga and UCLA have packed a ton of iconic moments into 10 meetings over the last 25 years.

To name three: Jalen Suggs’ 40-footer in overtime to fuel Gonzaga’s 93-90 win at the 2021 Final Four, Julian Strawther’s dagger 3-pointer late in GU’s 79-76 win in the 2023 Sweet 16 and Adam Morrison in tears on the court after UCLA scored the last 11 points in a 73-71 comeback win in the 2006 Sweet 16.

GU holds a 7-3 lead with the 11th clash arriving Saturday between No. 8 Gonzaga (9-1) and No. 25 UCLA (7-2) at 8:30 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

For a closer look at the Bruins, we reached out to Aaron Heisen, who covers UCLA basketball for the Southern California News Group, for a Q&A.

Q: UCLA’s season has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride through nine games. What’s been the high point and low point?

Heisen: The high point of UCLA’s season was its 74-63 win against Oregon. While it wasn’t a complete 40-minute performance, it was the closest the Bruins have come against a quality opponent.

Forward Eric Dailey Jr. led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds, bouncing back from a scoreless game against Washington. Dailey, alone, deserves to be mentioned as a high point as he wasted no time getting back to producing on the court after missing October with a knee injury; and he has taken responsibility as the Bruins’ vocal leader.

The low point was the loss against Cal – in particular the second half when the Bruins fell apart. While Tyler Bilodeau missed the game with an injury and Donovan Dent struggled to score, the culprit for the loss, head coach Mick Cronin said, was the team’s resolve.

Q: The Bruins brought in Donovan Dent, one of the highest-rated transfers available in the portal. His assist numbers remain solid, but his shooting percentages are down across the board. What are you seeing with Dent’s game and what has Cronin said about him?

Heisen: Dent hasn’t even played 10 games for the Bruins, yet I feel as if I have a good understanding of who he is as a person and a player from the sources I’ve talked to and stories I’ve written. Coming to UCLA was a childhood dream of his, and he’s put immense pressure on himself to come through for the four letters and live up to his transfer rating.

That pressure has, seemingly, gone to his head as he’s second guessing his jump shot. With defenses forcing him to shoot – and his inability to take advantage of it – it’s taken away his superpower of driving the paint. More so, Dent has dealt with minor injuries to his oblique and lower body that have kept him out of practice.

Cronin has admitted that he and Dent have yet to figure each other out Xs and Os wise. There was some progress when he scored 17 points and dished eight assists in the win over Washington, but his overarching hesitation to trust his outside shot is ultimately his greatest crux right now.

Q: Is there a particular player – perhaps Dent, Skyy Clark or someone else – or a particular team stat that serves as a barometer for when UCLA is successful or struggles?

Heisen: I do think this team will go as Dent does. It makes sense as he initiates most of the offensive possessions and averages a team-high 32.8 minutes per game.

UCLA has adapted to fit his play style. Defensively, the Bruins are playing more 2-3 zone and 2-1-2 press than Cronin teams tend to. Their strength is also playing in transition, which often is a weakness of Cronin-coached teams as he tries to slow the game down on offense and seek efficiency.

Dent has thrived in that press, using his speed to hound ball-handlers, and he’s the fulcrum behind that improved transition offense and increased willingness from Cronin to push the pace.

Q: For UCLA to knock off Gonzaga for the second straight season, what is the biggest item on the Bruins’ scouting report?

Heisen: UCLA has to protect the glass. Per usual, Gonzaga has imposing big men. UCLA, on the other hand, went the role player route at the five, but Xavier Booker and Steven Jamerson II have the capability to bang with Graham Ike and Braden Huff. If they can successfully limit the Bulldogs to one-and-done possessions, that will go a long way to giving them a chance on Saturday.

When the Bruins beat the Bulldogs in 2024, they won the total rebound battle (37-32) and offensive rebound battle (12-8). That’s the formula for upsetting Gonzaga.