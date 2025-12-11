Time names ‘Architects of AI’ 2025 Person of the Year

By Muri Assunção New York Daily News

Time has named “the Architects of AI” as the magazine’s 2025 Person of the Year, recognizing the influence of the revolutionary technology on society, culture and the future of work.

This year, the honor given to any person, group, idea, or object that most influenced the global conversation over the past 12 months went to the individuals “who imagined, designed, and built AI,” the publication’s editor-in-chief, Sam Jacobs, said in a letter to readers, noting that 2025 was the year when artificial intelligence demonstrated its full force, making it impossible to turn back or ignore.

The cover story includes interviews with executives, computer scientists, economists, politicians, artists, investors, teenagers and grieving families, along with conversations with tech giants such as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Baidu CEO Robin Li.

“In 2025, the leaders shaping, building, and driving transformation in AI wield unparalleled influence as this technology reshapes the world,” Time CEO Jessica Sibley said in a news release.

“For these reasons, we recognize a force that has dominated the year’s headlines, for better or for worse,” added Jacobs. “For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity [and] for transforming the present and transcending the possible.”

Other honorees recognized by the 102-year-old magazine include YouTube head Neal Mohan, named CEO of the Year; Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, chosen as Entertainer of the Year; and WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson, who was honored as the 2025 Athlete of the Year.

Netflix’s breakout hit “KPop Demon Hunters” was named Breakthrough of the Year, while the humanitarian organization Direct Relief was recognized as Dreamer of the Year.